EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1B: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Five players have scored 100 or more points in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B after 15 rounds, while three – including Old Belvedere duo Calum Dowling and Jack Keating – are in double figures for tries. The Opta statistics, collected each week, are provided by Stats Perform .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 15:

POINTS –

Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 138

Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley) 130

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 123

Peter Osborne (Naas) 115

Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere) 109

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 94

Daniel Squires (UCC) 80

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 75

John O’Sullivan (Shannon) 67

Jack Murphy (Queen’s University) 65

TRIES –

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 15

Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) 12

Jack Sheridan (Naas) 10

Sean Condon (UCC) 9

Barry Galvin (Blackrock College) 9

Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond) 8

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 8

Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley) 8

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 7

Andre Ryan (Old Belvedere) 7

Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley) 7

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 7

Jack Dunne (Old Belvedere) 7

Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University) 7

Luke McAuliffe (UCC) 7

Travis Coomey (Highfield) 7

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –

Bryan Croke (Naas) 5 made/5 attempts – 100%

Sean Nolan (Shannon) 5/5 – 100%

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 21/24 – 88%

Daniel Squires (UCC) 31/36 – 86%

Shane Buckley (Highfield) 6/7 – 86%

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 41/49 – 84%

Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 10/12 – 83%

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 49/59 – 83%

Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 52/63 – 83%

Peter Osborne (Naas) 48/59 – 81%

Hugh O’Kennedy (Dublin University) 13/16 – 81%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Ryan Casey (Naas) 245

Zac Solomon (Queen’s University) 194

Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 187

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 180

Will O’Brien (Naas) 179

Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 169

Aidan O’Kane (Naas) 156

Dave Fortune (Blackrock College) 147

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 147

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 145

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 22

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 19

Kamil Nowak (UCC) 19

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 17

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 16

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 16

James McKillop (Queen’s University) 15

Sean Edogbo (UCC) 15

Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University) 14

Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 13

Jack Boal (Queen’s University) 13

Josh Stevens (Queen’s University) 13

CARRIES –

Peter Hyland (UCC) 202

Aidan O’Kane (Naas) 183

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 167

Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere) 158

Ryan Casey (Naas) 155

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 154

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 152

David Walsh (Dublin University) 141

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 135

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 131

RUNNING METRES –

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 1551.9

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 1381.2

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 1212

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 1116.1

Jack Sheridan (Naas) 1110.3

Peter Hyland (UCC) 1065.7

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University) 988.5

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 984.4

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 978.1

Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) 960.7

KICKS –

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 120

John O’Sullivan (Shannon) 97

Ben Pope (Nenagh Ormond) 85

Andrew O’Mahony (UCC) 79

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 78

Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 74

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 71

Jack Murphy (Queen’s University) 67

Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere) 67

Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley) 63

KICKING METRES –

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 3826.5

John O’Sullivan (Shannon) 2899.5

Ben Pope (Nenagh Ormond) 2761.3

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 2587.8

Jack Murphy (Queen’s University) 2497.4

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 2209.5

Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 2181.1

Jamie Gavin (Shannon) 1971.3

Andrew O’Mahony (UCC) 1951

Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere) 1921.2

OFFLOADS –

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 19

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 18

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 16

Adam Deay (Naas) 13

Dave McCarthy (Blackrock College) 12

Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) 11

Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere) 11

Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 11

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 11

Peter Hyland (UCC) 11

LINEBREAKS –

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 25

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 22

Jack Sheridan (Naas) 19

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 15

Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 15

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 14

Eoin Murphy (Old Wesley) 14

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 13

Donal Conroy (Naas) 12

Noah Byrne (Dublin University) 12

TACKLE BREAKS –

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 69

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 68

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 65

Peter Hyland (UCC) 61

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 57

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 57

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University) 54

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 53

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 52

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 43

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

James Burke (Blackrock College) 14

Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere) 11

Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 10

Conall Henchy (Dublin University) 9

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 9

Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 9

Dave Fortune (Blackrock College) 8

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 8

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 8

Ryan Casey (Naas) 8

LINEOUT TAKES –

Lee Nicholas (Shannon) 85

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 66

Sam O’Sullivan (UCC) 66

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 60

Roy Whelan (Blackrock College) 60

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 54

Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 52

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 52

Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 52

David Motyer (Old Wesley) 46

LINEOUT STEALS –

Jason Aherne (UCC) 25

Roy Whelan (Blackrock College) 13

Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 10

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 7

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 7

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 7

Lee Nicholas (Shannon) 6

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 5

David Motyer (Old Wesley) 5

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 5

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University) 5

MINUTES PLAYED –

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 1198

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 1196

Louis McDonough (Dublin University) 1186

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 1180

Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 1171

Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere) 1153

Harry Long (Shannon) 1146

Sam O’Sullivan (UCC) 1146

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 1144

Ryan Casey (Naas) 1142

