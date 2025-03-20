Draw Made For Fraser McMullen Cup

The draw for the 2025 Fraser McMullen Cup has been made with holders UCD drawn away to Shannon in the opening round.

The college side dethroned 2023 champions Lansdowne in last season’s thrilling final to lift the trophy for the first time since 2012.

The first round of games takes place on Sunday, March 29th with the Semi-finals down for the weekend of April 4/5/6 and the final set for April 12th.

Fraser McMullen Cup Draw

Clontarf v DUFC, Castle Avenue

MU Barnhall v Garryowen, Parsonstown

Shannon v UCD, Thomond Park

UCC v Corinthians, The Mardyke