Porter And Sheehan Make Six Nations Team Of The Championship

The 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations will be remembered as a record-breaking edition of rugby’s greatest annual competition, with new benchmarks set for points scored, match attendance, and global viewership.

From the opening weekend, the Championship showcased its growing competitiveness, delivering closer contests, more tries, and dramatic moments that kept fans on the edge of their seats.

At the heart of the spectacle were the players and teams who produced another unforgettable tournament. To celebrate their performances, fans were invited to select the standout player in each position and help shape the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations Team of the Championship.

More than 15,000 supporters took part, their votes finalising this year’s all-star XV – a line-up that reflects the talent on show throughout the competition.

The fan vote also helped narrow down the shortlist for the prestigious Guinness Men’s Six Nations Player of the Championship award, which remains open for fans to decide who will claim the individual honour.

With representatives from each of the Six Nations, the Team of the Championship starts in the front row. Ireland’s Andrew Porter earns his place at loosehead prop after hitting 99 attacking rucks – at least 22 more than any other player in his position – while also completing 52 tackles, one of just two props to surpass 50.

Joining him in the front row is his provincial and international team-mate Dan Sheehan, whose five tries took his all-time Six Nations tally to 13 – at least four more than any other forward in Championship history.

Sheehan’s hat-trick against Italy was only the second by a forward, following CJ Stander in 2017. England’s Will Stuart completes the front row, having beaten the most defenders of any tighthead prop (three) and making 31 in-contact metres – one of only two tightheads to pass 20.

In the second row, England captain Maro Itoje cemented his status as one of the Championship’s most disruptive forces, winning five turnovers to equal Brian O’Driscoll’s all-time Men’s Six Nations record of 53.

Mickaël Guillard from newly-crowned champions France joins him after proving a constant challenge for defences, committing two or more tacklers on 85% of his carries – the only lock to exceed 80%.

The back row is packed with work-rate and power. England’s Tom Curry stood out with six turnovers and six dominant tackles – a feat matched only by his twin brother Ben.

Jac Morgan made more tackles than any other player (88), setting a new record for Wales in a single Six Nations campaign.

France number 8 Grégory Alldritt showcased his relentless engine, averaging 15.6 carries and 15.6 defensive rucks per 80 minutes – both the highest among forwards playing over 240 minutes.

In the back-line, scrum half Antoine Dupont was again sensational. Despite playing just 237 minutes, the French skipper scored two tries and assisted a Championship-best seven, with his nine try involvements the joint-second most in a single Men’s Six Nations.

England youngster Fin Smith is named at out-half after directly assisting four tries – the most by any number 10 – while also topping the place-kicking charts with an 88% success rate (14/16).

France flyer Louis Bielle-Biarrey made history with eight tries, breaking Jacob Stockdale’s record for most tries in a Championship (seven in 2018).

On the opposite wing, England’s Tommy Freeman became just the third player to score in every round of a Men’s Six Nations, joining Philippe Bernat-Salles (2001) and Bielle-Biarrey himself this year.

In midfield, Tommaso Menoncello was a defensive powerhouse for Italy with six turnovers and nine dominant tackles – the most by any back – while also leading all centres in defenders beaten (20).

Huw Jones of Scotland excelled in attack, scoring four tries, making 52 carries and hitting 65 attacking rucks – all highs for a centre.

Finally, Blair Kinghorn claims the full-back jersey after smashing the Championship record for metres gained (580), surpassing Mike Brown’s 2014 tally.

Scottish ace Kinghorn also topped the charts for line breaks (nine) and offloads (13), underlining his all-round brilliance throughout the Championship.

Meanwhile, four players have been nominated for the Player of the Championship award – Bielle-Biarrey, Freeman, last year’s winner Menoncello, and Kinghorn. Click here to vote – voting closing at 10pm on Monday, March 24.