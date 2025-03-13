Ireland Club Team Named For Match Against Portugal ‘A’

The Ireland Club Team, sponsored by Energia, has been named for Friday’s match against Portugal ‘A’ at Agronomia Rugby Club, Lisbon – which will be streamed live on irishrugby+

Head Coach Adam Craig has included players drawn from ten different clubs across three divisions of the Energia Men’s All-Ireland League.

Conor Rankin of Ballynahinch is named at fullback with Conor Hayes of St. Mary’s and Craig Adams of Terenure on the wings.

There’s a ‘Hinch axis in the centre with Mark Best and George Pringle named while Clontarf’s Conor Kelly is at ten and Lewis Finlay of City of Armagh is at nine.

Up front David Begley of Young Munster and Terenure’s Luke Rigney pack down either side of Clontarf try machine Dylan Donnellan.

Bradley Luney of Ballynahinch and last year’s Player of the Match Clontarf’s Fionn Gilbert team up in the second row.

The side will be captained by Jack Kelleher of Cork Constitution who is named in a strong backrow alongside Bailey Faloon of Young Munster and ‘Nure’s Jordan Coghlan. Kellleher made his Club international debut last year and was also named Energia AIL Division 1A Player of the Year in 2024.

The travelling replacements are Bobby Sheehan, Marcus Hanan, Luke Masters, Sean Rigney, David Whitten, Richie Fahy, Tadhg Bird, Adam La Grue, Ethan Baxter, and Alex Molloy.

The match also marks the final bow for legendary Terenure, Leinster, Ireland and British & Irish Lions Bag Man Patrick ‘Rala’ O’Reilly.

Head Coach Adam Craig said, “The players have all worked hard at our training camps and we’re excited for this game against Portugal ‘A’. The Energia All-Ireland League is packed with talented players and there are exciting matches every week.

It’s fantastic to have these players pull on a green jersey and represent Ireland and the league in this way.

“We’re also delighted to have Rala with us for one final tour. He’s known and loved throughout rugby circles in Ireland and it is an honour for us to have him with us”.

Ireland Club Team & Replacements (v Portugal ‘A’, Agronomia Rugby Club, Lisbon, Friday, March 14th, 5pm)

15. Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch RFC)*

14. Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College RFC)

13. George Pringle (Ballynahinch RFC)

12. Mark Best (Ballynahinch RFC)

11. Craig Adams (Terenure College RFC)

10. Conor Kelly (Clontarf FC)

9. Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh RFC)*

1. David Begley (Young Munster RFC)

2. Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf FC)

3. Luke Rigney (Terenure College RFC)*

4. Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch RFC)

5. Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf FC)

6. Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution FC) Captain

7. Bailey Faloon (Young Munster RFC)*

8.Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College RFC)

Replacements

16. Bobby Sheehan (UCD RFC))

17. Marcus Hanan (Terenure College RFC)*

18. Luke Masters (Cork Constitution FC)*

19. Sean Rigney (Young Munster RFC)*

20. David Whitten (Instonians RFC)*

21. Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College RFC)*

22. Tadhg Bird (Clontarf FC)*

23. Adam La Grue (Terenure College RFC)

24. Ethan Baxter (St. Mary’s College RFC)*

25. Alex Molloy (Old Wesley RFC)*

*Denotes uncapped player

Ireland Club Team Management

Head Coach: Adam Craig

Lineout Coach: Emmet MacMahon

Scrum and Defence Coach: Ger Slattery

Athletic Performance Coach: Mark Synnott

Performance Analyst: Michael Harding

Physiotherapist: Martin Dunlop

Team Doctor: Billy Twomey

Baggage Master: Paddy ‘Rala’ O’Reilly

Assistant Bagman: Ian Connaughton

Team Manager: Mark Hamilton