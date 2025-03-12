Contract Extensions Confirmed For Connacht Trio

Connacht Rugby has announced contract extensions for three players – Josh Murphy, Eoin de Buitléar , and David Hawkshaw .

Murphy joined Connacht from Leinster in 2022 and made 18 appearances during the 2022/23 season, helping the westerners to reach the BKT United Rugby Championship semi-finals.

Following a 12-month period of leave to complete his medical qualifications, Murphy rejoined Connacht last summer and has played a further 13 times for the province, scoring two tries.

Equally adept at playing in the second row or at blindside flanker, the recently-turned 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal.

De Buitléar (23) is a product of the Connacht pathway system, having played his rugby at An Ghaeltacht Rugbaí and Scoil Chuimsitheach Chiaráin before coming through the province’s Academy.

The 23-year-old hooker made his senior debut away to Zebre Parma in February 2023, scoring a try in the process, and in total now has 13 appearances under his belt.

A younger brother of former Connacht centre Colm, he was capped by Ireland at Under-20 level, playing in all five of the games during the 2021 U-20 Six Nations Championship.

Hawkshaw is in his third season at Connacht since joining from Leinster in 2022. He has made 41 appearances in that time, with 24 starts and eight tries scored.

The 25-year-old Dubliner can cover out-half and both centre positions, providing Pete Wilkins and the coaching team with versatility across the back-line.

He captained the Ireland Under-20 to Grand Slam glory in 2019, playing alongside his current Connacht team-mates, Dylan Tierney-Martin and Niall Murray.

De Buitléar and Hawkshaw have both signed contracts for the 2025/26 season, and further contract announcements from Connacht Rugby will follow in due course.