Ireland Team Named To Face Italy In Rome

Ireland conclude their 2025 Championship campaign at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday, with Caelan Doris named to captain the team and Peter O’Mahony and Conor Murray included in the Match Day Squad for what will be their final appearances in green.

Hugo Keenan starts at full-back, with James Lowe and Mack Hansen returning to the back three. Robbie Henshaw partners Garry Ringrose in midfield, while Jack Crowley comes into the team at out-half alongside Jamison Gibson-Park at scrum-half.

In the pack, there is an unchanged front row as Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Finlay Bealham start, with James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne named in the engine room. Jack Conan is named at blindside flanker, Josh van der Flier is at openside and captain Doris completes the Ireland XV at number eight.

The fit-again Tadhg Furlong is in line for his first appearance of the Championship off the bench, joining forwards Gus McCarthy, Jack Boyle, Joe McCarthy and O’Mahony among the replacements, as scrum-half Murray, Sam Prendergast and Bundee Aki provide the backline reinforcements for Ireland.

Looking ahead to Saturday’s game, Ireland Head Coach Simon Easterby said: “We have freshened things up a little this week in selection and it’s a great boost to welcome back some players from injury, alongside others who have patiently waited in the wings for their chance to start. We’re aware of Italy’s many threats and we know from experience that travelling to Rome presents a serious challenge, so the squad understands its responsibilities.

“While there was disappointment with certain aspects of our performance last weekend, we are thankful for the chance to get back on the horse this week. We’ve shown our resilience in recent years and I have no reason to believe that the game in Rome this weekend will be any different. The attitude of the players has been spot on since we gathered on Sunday evening, and you can sense a determination amongst everyone to give their best performance of the campaign. That’s both the challenge and the opportunity that faces us this week.

“A lot has been made about the various permutations at play, and it certainly makes for a dramatic day of international rugby. Our primary focus is on our performance and we are determined to finish our campaign on a positive note.”

Saturday’s match is live on RTÉ2 in Republic of Ireland and ITV in the United Kingdom, while there is live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland:

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(45)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(27)

13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(66)

12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(81)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(39)

10. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(23)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(42)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(74)

2. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(31)

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(50)

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(71)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(60)

6. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(50)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(72)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(captain)(50)

Replacements:

16. Gus McCarthy (UCD/Leinster)(3)

17. Jack Boyle (UCD/Leinster)(1)

18. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster)(78)

19. Joe McCarthy (Dublin University/Leinster)(18)

20. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(113)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(124)

22. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(7)

23. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(64).