Ireland’s Youngest Fans Receive Special Gift

To mark the 150th anniversary of Ireland’s first-ever international men’s rugby match on February 15th, 1875, the IRFU launched a unique and heartwarming initiative—one that welcomed a new generation of rugby fans into the fold.

On this momentous date in history, all babies born in Ireland on February 15th, 2025, received a special gift: their very first Irish Rugby replica kit, a keepsake that will be cherished as both a symbol of their birthplace and a part of the sport’s rich heritage.

Here are just some of Ireland’s youngest supporters proudly wearing their colours – Féilim, Conn, and Fiadh.