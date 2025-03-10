Jump to main content

Ireland’s Youngest Fans Receive Special Gift

News

10th March 2025 15:37

By Editor

Ireland stars Caelan Doris and Aoibheann Reilly launch the 150 Kit for babies born on February 15th in Ireland with Matthew Brassil

Ireland stars Caelan Doris and Aoibheann Reilly launch the 150 Kit for babies born on February 15th in Ireland with Matthew Brassil - Image by Photocall Ireland

To mark the 150th anniversary of Ireland’s first-ever international men’s rugby match on February 15th, 1875, the IRFU launched a unique and heartwarming initiative—one that welcomed a new generation of rugby fans into the fold.

On this momentous date in history, all babies born in Ireland on February 15th, 2025, received a special gift: their very first Irish Rugby replica kit, a keepsake that will be cherished as both a symbol of their birthplace and a part of the sport’s rich heritage.

Here are just some of Ireland’s youngest supporters proudly wearing their colours – Féilim, Conn, and Fiadh.