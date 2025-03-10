IRFU Announces Comprehensive External Independent Review of the Men’s Energia All-Ireland League

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has initiated a comprehensive review of the Men’s Energia All-Ireland League (AIL) to ensure its structure remains fit for purpose and supports the future of Irish rugby. Recognising the pivotal role that clubs play in nurturing players, coaches, match officials, and volunteers, this review seeks to maintain a robust grassroots foundation essential for supplying talent to provincial and national teams.

Currently, 50 teams compete in the AIL, each offering unique development opportunities amidst geographical and quality variances. To address this diversity effectively, the external review, led by Derek McGrath of Sport2Sport and backed by the IRFU Rugby Committee, aims to provide key recommendations for the league’s long-term sustainability and growth.

About Derek McGrath: Derek brings a wealth of experience from his time as an international rugby player for Ireland and as Chief Executive of the European Rugby Cup (ERC). With extensive leadership roles at the Curragh Racecourse and Basketball Ireland, and as co-founder of Sport2Sport, Derek’s expertise positions him well to lead this important review.

Focus of the Review: The review will exclusively focus on the men’s competition. Concurrently, the IRFU’s new Head of Women’s Strategy, Lynne Cantwell, is leading a separate review of the Women’s strategy, including the Yearly Competition Planner to support women’s rugby growth.

Review Governance: A Steering Group, comprised of IRFU Union Committee provincial representatives and management, will oversee the review, ensuring adherence to the agreed Terms of Reference and providing necessary support.

Review Objectives:

Assess competition format for competitiveness and fairness.

Ensure sustainability and participant satisfaction.

Modernise where appropriate.

Scope of the Review:

Analyse competition structure, regulations, and scheduling.

Review participation criteria for sustainability.

Gather comprehensive feedback from all stakeholders.

Explore enhancements to competition quality.

Review sustainability of clubs under the current model.

Stakeholder Engagement: A holistic approach involves engaging a wide array of stakeholders, including:

Participating clubs, teams, and personnel

Rugby officials and referees

High-Performance (HP) Department

Key IRFU Branch stakeholders

Fans and sponsors

Review Phases and Timeline: The review will commence shortly, starting with players, coaches and club administrators surveys. Phase two will include in-person meetings to gather further insight. We will maintain regular updates to ensure all stakeholders are informed throughout each phase of the process.

Statement from IRFU Director of Rugby Development, Colin McEntee: “The IRFU’s external review of the Energia All-Ireland League is a significant step in reinforcing the strength of club rugby in Ireland. By assessing competition structure, sustainability, and player welfare, this initiative aims to preserve the AIL as a vital pillar of Irish rugby. With a strategic approach and broad stakeholder engagement, the IRFU is dedicated to making informed decisions for the benefit of the league and the rugby community.”