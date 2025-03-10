Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad has stepped up its preparations ahead of Saturday’s final Round 5 clash of the Guinness Men’s Six Nations against Italy at Stadio Olimpico (Kick off 2.15pm Irish time).

Tadhg Furlong, Mack Hansen and Garry Ringrose are all set to return. James Lowe (back) is being monitored but has shown improvement since Saturday, and the same applies for Rónan Kelleher. A decision on their availability will be made later this week.

The Ireland team will be named at lunchtime on Thursday.

Ireland Squad to face Italy:

Forwards (21): Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, Rónan Kelleher, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Josh van der Flier

Backs (17): Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Garry Ringrose, Jacob Stockdale.