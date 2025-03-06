Ireland Club XV Traveling Squad Announced for Portugal Clash

The Ireland Club XV squad, sponsored by Energia, to play Portugal ‘A’ in Lisbon, has been announced.

The squad, comprising some of the most exciting players competing in the Energia All-Ireland League, will look to build on last season’s successful trip when they take on Portugal A on Friday, March 14, 2025. The match is set to kick off at 5pm local time and will be streamed live on IrishRugby+, courtesy of Portugal Rugby.

Ireland Club XV head coach Adam Craig has named a talented 25-man squad, featuring players from 10 different clubs across three divisions of the Energia All-Ireland League.

This diverse selection highlights the depth of talent within the domestic club scene and provides a valuable platform for players to gain international experience and represent their clubs at a higher level. Notably, 12 uncapped players have been named in the traveling squad, showcasing the opportunity for emerging talent to make their mark on the international stage.

The squad boasts a mix of experienced players and emerging talents, all of whom have demonstrated outstanding form in club rugby. With representation from clubs across the country, the team reflects the competitive nature of the Energia All-Ireland League and the strength of club rugby in Ireland.

Speaking about the upcoming challenge, head coach Adam Craig expressed confidence in his squad’s ability to perform on the international stage:

“We have selected a well-balanced squad that blends experience with exciting young players. Portugal A will provide a strong test, but we are confident that the squad will rise to the occasion and showcase the high standard of club rugby in Ireland. It’s a fantastic opportunity for these players to wear the green jersey and compete at an international level.”

The Ireland Club XV squad will be aiming to deliver a strong performance in Lisbon, and with a squad full of talent and ambition, the game promises to be an exciting encounter between the two sides.

Ireland Club XV Traveling Squad:

Adam La Grue – Terenure College RFC

Craig Adams – Terenure College RFC

Ethan Baxter – St. Marys College RFC *

David Begley – Young Munster RFC

Mark Best – Ballynahinch RFC

Tadhg Bird – Clontarf FC*

Jordan Coghlan – Terenure College RFC

Dylan Donnellan – Clontarf FC

Richie Fahy – St. Marys College RFC*

Bailey Faloon – Young Munster RFC*

Lewis Finlay – City of Armagh RFC*

Fionn Gilbert – Clontarf FC

Marcus Hanan – Terenure College RFC*

Conor Hayes – St. Marys College RFC

Jack Kelleher – Cork Constitution RFC

Conor Kelly – Clontarf FC

Bradley Luney – Ballynahinch RFC

Luke Masters – Cork Constitution FC*

Alex Molloy – Old Wesley RFC*

George Pringle – Ballynahinch RFC

Conor Rankin – Ballynahinch RFC*

Luke Rigney – Terenure College RFC*

Sean Rigney – Young Munster RFC*

Bobby Sheehan – UCD RFC

David Whitten – Instonians RFC*

*Denotes uncapped players