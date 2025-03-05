Ireland Men’s U20s Team Named To Face France In Cork

Head Coach Neil Doak has named his Ireland Men’s U20s Match Day Squad, sponsored by PwC, for Friday night’s U20 Six Nations clash against France in Cork (Kick-off 8pm).

Ireland U20s return home to Virgin Media Park for a sold-out Round 4 clash against France, with Éanna McCarthy once again named to captain the side.

Daniel Green, Charlie Molony and Ciaran Mangan are named in the Ireland back three, with Eoghan Smyth and Gene O’Leary Kareem selected in midfield. There’s a new-look half-back pairing as Will Wootton and Tom Wood start at scrum-half and out-half respectively.

In the pack, Billy Bohan, Mikey Yarr and Alex Mullan start in the front row, with Mahon Ronan and Billy Corrigan in the engine room.

Michael Foy is at blindside flanker, Bobby Power at openside and captain McCarthy is at the back of the scrum at number eight.

On the bench, Henry Walker, Paddy Moore, Tom McAllister, Conor Kennelly and David Walsh provide the forward replacements, with backs Clark Logan, Sam Wisniewski and Connor Fahy completing Ireland’s Match Day 23.

Friday’s match is live on RTÉ2.

Ireland U20s:

15. Daniel Green (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

14. Charlie Molony (UCD RFC/Leinster)

13. Gene O’Leary Kareem (UCC RFC/Munster)

12. Eoghan Smyth (Cork Constitution FC/Munster)

11. Ciarán Mangan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

10. Tom Wood (Garryowen FC/Munster)

9. Will Wootton (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

1. Billy Bohan (Galway Corinthians RFC/Connacht)

2. Mikey Yarr (UCD RFC/Leinster)

3. Alex Mullan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

4. Mahon Ronan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

5. Billy Corrigan (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

6. Michael Foy (UCC RFC/Munster)

7. Bobby Power (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

8. Éanna McCarthy (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)(captain)

Replacements:

16. Henry Walker (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

17. Paddy Moore (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

18. Tom McAllister (Ballynahinch RFC/Ulster)

19. Conor Kennelly (Highfield RFC/Munster)

20. David Walsh (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

21. Clark Logan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

22. Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

23. Connor Fahy (Clontarf FC/Leinster).