There’s action in the Women’s Division of the Energia All-Ireland League this weekend and despite the Top 4 looking nailed on there’s still position and home advantage to play for.

Women’s Division

There are two big games in the Top 4 as sides aim for an advantage heading into the final standings and semi-finals. League leaders Railway Union (1st) are at home to Blackrock (3rd) while UL Bohs (2nd) host Belvo (4th).