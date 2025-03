Irish Universities Squad Named For Clash With France

The Irish Universities – sponsored by FundRecs – will play their French counterparts on Thursday at Shaws Bridge, in a match sponsored by PwC and celebrating the IRFU’s 150th Anniversary.

A 23-man squad has been announced, representing 8 Universities, 5 University Rugby Clubs, as well as University students playing in other Energia All-Ireland league Clubs.

“The 23 players selected are all non-contracted players, so donning the green jersey to represent their country is a huge honour for the players and their parents” says Head Coach Conor Twomey.

Dan Sheehan, Ireland’s Captain in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations victory over Wales, represented the Irish Universities in 2019, when they defeated Scotland Universities 31-3 also in Belfast.

Forwards

Zach Baird, Trinity College Dublin, DUFC

Dan Barron, University College Dublin, UCD RFC

Cathal Duff, Maynooth University, MU Barnhall RFC

Ben Griffin, Dublin City University, Clontarf FC *

Peter Hyland, University College Cork, UCC RFC *

Daniel Leane, Dublin City University, St. Mary’s RFC

Danny McCarthy, University College Cork, UCC RFC

Hugo O’Malley, University College Dublin, UCD RFC

Tom O’Riordan, University College Dublin, UCD RFC *

Sam O’Sullivan, University College Cork, UCC RFC *

Conor Ryan, Munster Technological University, UCC RFC *

Conor Tonge, University College Dublin, UCD RFC *

Dave Walsh, Trinity College Dublin, DUFC *

Backs

Noah Byrne, Trinity College Dublin, DUFC *

Oscar Cawley, Trinity College Dublin, DUFC *

James Conroy, Dublin City University, Clontarf FC *

Jack Dunne, Dublin City University, Old Belvedere RFC *

Callum Florence, Queen’s University Belfast, QUB RFC *

Daniel Hurley, University College Cork, Cork Constitution RFC *

Matthew Lynch, Technological University Dublin, DUFC

Louis McDonough, Dublin City University, DUFC

Zach Quirke, Trinity College Dublin, DUFC

Charlie Sheridan, Technological University Dublin, Naas RFC *