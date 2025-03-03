McCarthy Signs Three-Year Contract With Irish Rugby

Since making his Test debut against Australia in late 2022, McCarthy has grown in stature in the Ireland second row and a series of impactful performances has seen him become a key fulcrum in the engine room.

Commenting on today’s news, Joe McCarthy said: “I am delighted to continue my association with Leinster and Ireland and I believe there’s a lot more to come as we build towards an exciting end to the season and beyond. I have loved playing for my home province and representing my country is a huge honour which means the world to me. I would like to thank my team-mates and coaches for their help and support and I have no doubt that there’s more to come as we collectively build towards the future.”

IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said: “Since making his provincial and international debuts three years ago, Joe has quickly established himself in the engine room of the Leinster and Ireland packs and we are delighted that he has agreed this new three-year deal. His application, physicality and talent has enhanced his reputation for club and country and it is a big statement for Irish rugby that one of the top young talents has committed his long-term future here. We all look forward to watching his continued progression over the years to come.”