Women in Sport Week – A Week of Recognition and Inspiration

In conjunction with Sport Ireland, the IRFU will be celebrating Women in Sport Week from March 3rd leading into International Women’s Day on March 8th.

As we lead into International Women’s Day, we take a moment to honour the remarkable women who are making a significant impact in rugby. From the athletes on the pitch to the dedicated coaches and referees guiding the way and ensuring fair play, and the countless volunteers who make it all possible.

This week, we honour their strength, commitment, and invaluable role in the sport, under the topics of Visibility, Coaching, Teenage Girl Participation, Officiating and Leadership and Governance. Rugby is stronger, richer, and more inclusive because of the women who give their all, and this week we are celebrating them – today and every day.

To honour the remarkable contributions of women in rugby, each day will focus on showcasing female talent, sharing success stories, and acknowledging the vital roles women play across all areas of the game.

While this week is a dedicated time to celebrate and honour women in rugby, our commitment to gender equality and inclusivity extends far beyond these seven days.

The IRFU remains steadfast in its mission to continue developing pathways for women in all areas of the game. With ongoing investment in women’s rugby, support for female coaches and referees, and initiatives aimed at increasing female participation, we are building a legacy that will ensure the sport thrives for generations to come.

We invite everyone – players, volunteers, fans, clubs, schools and communities – to join us in celebrating the incredible women in rugby. Their contributions deserve recognition not just this week, but every day, as we continue to push for a more inclusive and equitable future for the sport we all love.

Follow us on Irish Rugby Grassroots Instagram page, where we will be celebrating our females in rugby throughout the week.