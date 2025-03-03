Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad returned to camp on Sunday evening ahead of Saturday’s sold out Round 4 Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against France at Aviva Stadium (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Max Deegan, Darragh Murray, Tommy O’Brien and Tom O’Toole have all been added to the squad after featuring for Ireland ‘A’ last weekend.

Ireland captain Caelan Doris continues to make positive strides and it is hoped that he will be available for selection alongside Jack Conan.

Tadhg Furlong will continue his rehabilitation and a decision on his availability, as well as that of Rónan Kelleher, will be made later in the week. Ciaran Frawley is on course to return following his recent concussion.

The Ireland team will be named at lunchtime on Thursday.