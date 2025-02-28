EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 15 Previews

Saturday marks the first of three straight weeks of Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division action before the start of the Guinness Women’s Six Nations. The semi-final line-up is still to be confirmed, while Tullow are maintaining a brave fight against relegation.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 15:

Saturday, March 1

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

TULLOW (10th) v GALWEGIANS (6th), Blackgates

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Tullow: LLLLLLLLLLLLLL; Galwegians: WLWWLLLLLLWLLD

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Tullow: Points: Grace Kelly 20; Tries: Grace Kelly 4; Galwegians: Points: Sarah Purcell 36; Tries: Emily Foley 7

Preview: If results do not go their way this weekend, Tullow could well be relegated in Round 16, as they need to grab their first result of the season at home to Galwegians.

Still occupying that bottom spot in the table with 14 straight defeats, Tullow are still hoping to turn the tide and have shown moments of promise and will be motivated to secure a home victory. But it needs to happen this weekend to keep them in the fight.

Galwegians won the reverse meeting 48-0 and played out an entertaining 15-all draw with Suttonians two weeks ago. A season of mixed results for Jack Clarke’s side and while they have a big gap to make up to fifth spot, they will have eyes on ending the season on a high point.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 26, 2024: Galwegians 48 Tullow 0, Crowley Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Galwegians to win

OLD BELVEDERE (4th) v BALLINCOLLIG (8th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: LLLWWWWWWWLWWW; Ballincollig: LDWLLLLLLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Megan Edwards 90; Tries: Megan Edwards 18; Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 31; Tries: Niamh Crotty 5

Preview: A win for Old Belvedere this weekend would almost confirm their spot in the top four, but a revived Ballincollig will be out to deliver an upset.

Defeating Wicklow last time out was a big win for the Ollie Campbell faithful in their hopes of making the top four. They had to grind out a hard earned win on the road, and Tania Rosser’s side will expect a tough battle with Ballincollig this weekend.

Collig lost by 30 points when the pair met in Tanner Park earlier this season and last April they were defeated 50-12 at this venue. Coming off the back of ending a ten game losing streak with give them a big boost for this clash, and they will be eager to build on the success over Tullow to aim for an upset against Old Belvedere.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 6, 2024: Old Belvedere 50 Ballincollig 12, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Ballincollig 10 Old Belvedere 40, Tanner Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

UL BOHEMIAN (2nd) v COOKE (9th), Annacotty

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WLWWWWWWWWWWWW; Cooke: LWLLLLLLLLWLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Eilís Cahill 70; Tries: Eilís Cahill 14; Cooke: Points: Amanda Morton 36; Tries: Stacey Sloan 5

Preview: With Railway Union claiming another bonus point walkover win, UL Bohemian seek another five point haul this weekend to remain right on their tails for the battle for top spot.

Fiona Hayes’ side have enjoyed an impressive season to date, with just one defeat to Railway Union the only blemish on an otherwise perfect season. The Red Robins have been in terrific form winning their last 12 games in a row, and with three meetings with top four sides to follow, keeping up that consistency is crucial.

Cooke left Tanner Park deflated not to pick up another win for the season, 12 points clear of Tullow, they look to have done enough to stay up, but are aiming to end the season on a high. Against the current champions, if they could pull off an upset it would be a terrific result for them, as they could well finish as high as sixth place in the standings.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 2, 2024: Cooke 7 UL Bohemian 28, Shaw’s Bridge; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Cooke 0 UL Bohemian 94, Shaw’s Bridge

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd) v WICKLOW (5th), Stradbrook

* Match postponed and moved to Thursday, March 20 at Blackrock College school 4G pitch, 8pm

SUTTONIANS 0 RAILWAY UNION 28, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

* Match called off – Railway Union awarded 28-0 result and five league points; Suttonians deducted five points for conceding match

