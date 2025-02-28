EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 15 Previews

Four of the two five teams will face off in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A this weekend, while second-from-bottom UCD and City of Armagh have a potentially season-defining clash at the UCD Bowl.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 15:

Saturday, March 1

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYNAHINCH (6th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (7th), Ballymacarn Park

Preview: Chasing their third win in four matches, Ballynahinch are boosted by the inclusion of Ulster’s James Humphreys and Reuben Crothers in their starting XV. They are the only two personnel changes to the team that won 17-12 away to bottom side Garryowen a fortnight ago.

There is more provincial personnel in the form of Zac Ward, the scorer of two tries in Limerick, and Ethan Graham on either wing for Ballynahinch. Seventh-placed Young Munster trail ‘Hinch by five points in the table, having lost three of their last four games.

Munsters, who lost 26-25 to the County Down outfit back in October, have switched Hubert Gilvarry, their second top try scorer with seven tries, to the wing to accommodate the returning Cian Casey. Aaron Roulston, Paul Allen, and James Horrigan are also promoted from the bench to start up front.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 20, 2024: Young Munster 26 Ballynahinch 25, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, October 19, 2024: Young Munster 25 Ballynahinch 26, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

CORK CONSTITUTION (2nd) v LANSDOWNE (5th), Temple Hill (live on irishrugby+)

Preview: Recent Munster debutant Danny Sheahan is part of a rejigged Cork Constitution front row for the visit of fellow heavyweights Lansdowne. Mark Donnelly’s Munster call-up sees Luke Masters shift across to the loosehead side of the scrum, with Charlie Connolly coming in at tighthead.

George Coomber and Ronán O’Sullivan complete the changes to the Cork Con team that lost narrowly at Clontarf last time. Jonny Holland’s men have revenges on their minds after going down 27-10 to Lansdowne in October’s meeting, during which Leinster’s Charlie Tector scored 22 points.

Tector is on provincial duty this weekend, but the Lansdowne selection is still a strong one. Barry Fitzpatrick swaps in for Liam Molony at openside flanker, while Tector and Molony’s Leinster Academy colleague, Hugo McLaughlin, will start on the left wing for the headquarters club.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 2, 2024: Lansdowne 19 Cork Constitution 25, Aviva Stadium back pitch; Saturday, October 19, 2024: Lansdowne 27 Cork Constitution 10, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

GARRYOWEN (10th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (3rd), Dooradoyle

Preview: The Shay Deering Trophy and big league points are on the line here, with Garryowen nine points adrift at the foot of the table. In contrast, St. Mary’s College are only four points off the summit, but still need to cement their place in the semi-finals, and ideally with home advantage.

Mary’s edged it 25-22 thanks to replacement Mick O’Gara’s last-gasp penalty when the teams clashed in the capital back in October. Two first half tries from Ronan Quinn were not enough for Garryowen at home to Ballynahinch last time out, although they did pick up a losing bonus point.

Scoring points has been a problem for the Light Blues, with an average of 16.2 points per game so far. Mary’s come with one of the top flight’s most effective attacks, having bagged a division-high 10 try-scoring bonus points. Winger Mark Fogarty’s 11-try haul is only matched by Lansdowne’s Andy Marks.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 10, 2024: St. Mary’s College 28 Garryowen 27, Templeville Road; Saturday, October 19, 2024: St. Mary’s College 25 Garryowen 22, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

TERENURE COLLEGE (4th) v CLONTARF (1st), Lakelands Park

Preview: This should be a very interesting encounter between two title-chasing teams, who are separated by just five points in the table. As well as that, nine players across both squads have been training with the Ireland Club XV group ahead of their upcoming trip to Lisbon to play Portugal ‘A’.

Both sides played City of Armagh in the last fortnight with contrasting results. Clontarf’s strong start paved the way for a 41-7 bonus point victory in last week’s rescheduled game at the Palace Grounds. With Ivan Soroka set for his Leinster debut tomorrow, Charlie Ward starts at loosehead prop.

Connacht’s Andrew Smith is ‘Tarf’s only other change at full-back. With Terenure aiming to bounce back from a 31-29 defeat to Armagh, Adam Tuite and Jim White are restored to the pack. Alan Bennie and Leinster Academy duo Henry McErlean and Caspar Gabriel come into the back-line.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 30, 2024: Terenure College 29 Clontarf 15, Lakelands Park; Saturday, October 19, 2024: Clontarf 10 Terenure College 28, Castle Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

UCD (9th) v CITY OF ARMAGH (8th), UCD Bowl

Preview: Another massive fixture with plenty riding on the outcome. UCD currently occupy the relegation play-off spot, lying seven points behind City of Armagh who were boosted by that home defeat of Terenure. Another victory over Dublin opposition could be huge for Chris Parker’s men.

Armagh will need no reminding that a late penalty try decided October’s clash in UCD’s favour – 25-22. For this rematch, the students are led by Bobby Sheehan in the absence of James Tarrant. Tom O’Riordan, Donnacha Maguire, and Oisin Spain are their three changes in the forwards.

Dsappointed with how they fared against Clontarf, Armagh have kept the bulk of that team together with only props Niall Carville and Paul Mullen introduced. “Paul is on 100 appearances, Andy Willis is on 200 caps. It is a big day for the group and we want to try and give the two lads the best day possible,” said Parker.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 10, 2024: UCD 32 City of Armagh 22, UCD Bowl; Saturday, October 19, 2024: City of Armagh 22 UCD 25, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: City of Armagh to win

Old Belvedere hold an 11-point lead at the top of the Division 1B standings ahead of the visit of second-placed Nenagh Ormond. At the other end of the table, bottom side Shannon travel to Munster rivals UCC in serious need of a win.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 15:

Saturday, March 1

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

HIGHFIELD (9th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd), Woodleigh Park

Preview: Blackrock College will be aiming for points in this clash to solidify their charge for a promotion play-off place, as they travel to second from bottom Highfield.

Highfield’s recent form has been inconsistent, and they are eager to secure a home victory to bolster their survival ambitions and avoid relegation. The hosts have lost their last two fixtures and with an eight point gap to Trinity, cannot afford a slip up.

Rock on the other hand aim to solidify their spot in the promotion playoffs with a strong away performance. Unbeaten in their last three games, form is certainly with the Dubliners but they narrowly won the reverse tie 28-24 earlier this season. With Highfield beating them 21-7 at this venue last March.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 30, 2024: Highfield 21 Blackrock College 7, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, October 19, 2024: Blackrock College 28 Highfield 24, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

OLD BELVEDERE (1st) v NENAGH ORMOND (2nd), Ollie Campbell Park

Preview: This top of the table clash really is a winner-takes-all game, a bonus point win for Old Belvedere, and a pointless return for Nenagh, would crown Quenton O’Neale’s side as Division 1B champions.

Pressure will be on the leaders to deliver a performance. Belvo have been at their potent best this season, and with an 11 game unbeaten streak coming into this clash they are oozing with confidence.

Nenagh have to win this game. No other way about it if they are to contest this league title. Trailing by 11 points, this is a crucial opportunity to narrow the gap and challenge for the top spot in the coming weeks. Belvo won the reverse meeting 32-31, as Sam Wisniewski slotted a last-gasp penalty.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Nenagh Ormond 31 Old Belvedere 32, New Ormond Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

OLD WESLEY (4th) v NAAS (6th), Energia Park

Preview: Certainly another Leinster derby from Division 1B this season that will have plenty of thrills and spills. Fourth-placed Old Wesley need to win this to keep UCC at bay, while they will equally have hopes of chasing down a home semi-final in the play-offs.

Wesley have gone about their business well this season, and with three games left after this weekend, they are determined to maintain this promotion push. In recent seasons they have had good fortune against Naas, winning the first meeting, 22-10, and had 22 points to spare when they met last October in Energia Park.

Naas are far from out of the promotion race, but need a win this weekend to keep the maths in order. Trailing by 13 points to their opponents, the gap would narrow with a strong performance away from home. The Cobras have won just once away from home this season and look to change that trend this weekend.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 23, 2024: Naas 20 Old Wesley 39, Forenaughts; Saturday, October 19, 2024: Naas 10 Old Wesley 22, Forenaughts

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (7th) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (8th), Dub Lane

Preview: A clash near the foot of the table with a lot to play for, as Queen’s University and Dublin University meet in the Colours match in Dub Lane.

Just two points separates the pair in the table, and Queen’s could move higher up the table with a home result, keeping them well away from the relegation zone. The students look to bounce back from defeat away to Blackrock two weeks ago, and while form has been mixed, they have won their last three home games, including a clinical win over Nenagh.

Trinity are in the same boat and a win can distance themselves from the relegation zone. The visitors did win the reverse meeting 24-21 on course to lifting the Dudley Cup, and now look for home and away varsity bragging rights. After their hard earned win at home to Shannon, the Dubliners look to put some consistency together in these final weeks to ensure their safety.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, October 19, 2024: Dublin University 24 Queen’s University 21, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Queen’s University to win

SHANNON (10th) v UCC (5th), Thomond Park back pitch

Preview: A Munster derby in the shadow of Thomond Park, two teams with contrasting seasons as four points can make a big difference to the direction these final rounds will take.

Shannon’s season has been challenging, and they are in desperate need of a victory to keep their survival hopes alive. The hosts have not won a game since Round 5, but in those nine defeats that followed, they showed just what they are capable of, as they look to break that glass ceiling.

UCC had 35 points to spare when the pair met last October and if anyone has the formula to a win on Thomond Park’s back pitch, it is definitely head coach Tomás O’Leary. With the recent form of Shannon, UCC will be wary but optimistic at the same time of securing the points to keep their charge alive for a top four finish.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 2, 2019: UCC 15 Shannon 3, the Mardyke; Saturday, October 19, 2024: UCC 42 Shannon 7, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCC to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.