Wolfhounds And Clovers Teams Named For Round 9 Of Celtic Challenge

The Wolfhounds continue to lead the way at the top of the Celtic Challenge table as they head to Wales while the Clovers, who are just two points behind them are away to Edinburgh.

Clovers Head To Edinburgh

Amee Leigh Costigan will again captain the Clovers as they face Edinburgh on Saturday afternoon at Hive Stadium. Costigan is joined in the back three by Caitriona Finn, who drops back from out-half last week, and Anna McGann.

Kate Flannery and Aoife Corey form a strong looking UL Bohs centre partnership. Nicole Fowley comes back in at out-half with Emily Lane at scrum-half.

Grainne Burke, Emily Gavin and Sophie Barrett form the front row with Ruth Cambell and Aoibhe O’Flynn paired in the second row.

Shirley Bailey, Faith Oviawe and Jemima Adams Verling complete the pack.

The match kicks off at 1pm and will be live on irishrugby+

Clovers Team & Replacements (v Edinburgh, Hive Stadium, Saturday, March 1st, 1pm)

15. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

14. Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union/Munster) Captain

13. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian/Munster)

12. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian/Munster)

11. Anna McGann (Railway Union)

10. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

1. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian/Munster)

2. Emily Gavin (Railway Union/Connacht)

3. Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen/Railway Union/Ulster)

4. Ruth Campbell (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

5. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemians/Munster)

6. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs/Connacht)

7. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union/Connacht)

8. Shirley Bailey (Ballincollig/Munster)

Replacements

16. Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

17. Saoirse Crowe (Shannon/Munster)

18. Ella Burns (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)

19.Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Munster)

20. Ailish Quinn (Galwegians/Connacht)

21. Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College/Connacht)

22. Enya Breen (UL Bohemian/Munster)

23. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian/Munster)

Wolfhounds Travel To Wales To Face Gwalia Lightning

The Wolfhounds lead the way in the Celtic Challenge but they face a tough fixture at third placed Gwalia Lightning on Saturday afternoon.

Ireland 7s star Amy Larn is at fullback with fellow 7s flyer Vicky Elmes Kinlan and Katie Corrigan on the wings.

Eve Higgins and Leah Tarpey team up in the centre with leading points scorer Dannah O’Brien partnered by Jade Gaffney in the halfbacks.

The front row features international props Niamh O’Dwyer and Christy Haney either side of Maebh Clenaghan.

Fiona Tuite and Cliona ni Chonchobhair are named in the second row and there’s a powerful back row with Captain Claire Boles, Molly Boyne and Brittany Hogan packing down.

Wolfhounds Team & Replacements (v Gwalia Lightning, Ystrad Mynach, Saturday March 1st, 12pm)

15. Amy Larn (Athy/Leinster)

14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster)

13. Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

12. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union/Leinster)

11. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Jade Gaffney (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens/Cooke/Ulster)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock/Leinster)

4. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

5. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College/Leinster)

6. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) Captain

7. Molly Boyne (Railway Union/Leinster)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar/Leinster)

17. Tricia Doyle (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Sophie McAllister (Ballymena/Ulster)

19. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

20. Poppy Garvey (Railway Union/Connacht)

21. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

22. Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Ulster)

23. Anna Doyle (Blackrock College/Leinster)