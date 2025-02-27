EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1B: Player Rankings – Top Tens

Heading into the final four rounds of the regular season, we take a look at some of the leading performers in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B . The Opta stats, collected each week, are provided by Stats Perform .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 14:

POINTS –

Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 131

Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley) 125

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 119

Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere) 109

Peter Osborne (Naas) 98

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 88

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 75

Daniel Squires (UCC) 75

Jack Murphy (Queen’s University) 65

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 58

TRIES –

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 15

Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) 11

Sean Condon (UCC) 9

Barry Galvin (Blackrock College) 8

Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond) 8

Jack Sheridan (Naas) 8

Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley) 8

Andre Ryan (Old Belvedere) 7

Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley) 7

Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University) 7

Luke McAuliffe (UCC) 7

Travis Coomey (Highfield) 7

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –

Bryan Croke (Naas) 5 made/5 attempts – 100%

Sean Nolan (Shannon) 5/5 – 100%

Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 10/11 – 91%

David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 15/17 – 88%

Daniel Squires (UCC) 29/34 – 85%

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 39/47 – 83%

Conor O’Shaughnessy 47/57 – 82%

Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 49/60 – 82%

Hugh O’Kennedy (Dublin University) 13/16 – 81%

Peter Osborne (Naas) 40/50 – 80%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

Ryan Casey (Naas) 234

Zac Solomon (Queen’s University) 182

Will O’Brien (Naas) 179

Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 173

Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 169

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 167

Aidan O’Kane (Naas) 150

Dave Fortune (Blackrock College) 147

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 135

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 134

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 20

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 19

Kamil Nowak (UCC) 18

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 16

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 16

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 16

James McKillop (Queen’s University) 15

Sean Edogbo (UCC) 14

Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 13

Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University) 13

CARRIES –

Peter Hyland (UCC) 202

Aidan O’Kane (Naas) 166

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 156

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 147

Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere) 144

Ryan Casey (Naas) 144

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 143

David Walsh (Dublin University) 131

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 124

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 124

RUNNING METRES –

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 1437.5

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 1274.1

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 1102.5

Peter Hyland (UCC) 1065.7

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 1046

Jack Sheridan (Naas) 941.9

Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) 897.5

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 860.2

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 853.3

Josh Rowland (Nenagh Ormond) 841.5

KICKS –

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 114

John O’Sullivan (Shannon) 94

Ben Pope (Nenagh Ormond) 81

Andrew O’Mahony (UCC) 75

Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 73

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 67

Jack Murphy (Queen’s University) 67

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 67

Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere) 67

Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley) 61

KICKING METRES –

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 3630.6

John O’Sullivan (Shannon) 2773.6

Ben Pope (Nenagh Ormond) 2671.6

Jack Murphy (Queen’s University) 2497.4

Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 2426.1

Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 2166.1

Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere) 1921.2

Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley) 1820.6

Andrew O’Mahony (UCC) 1818.2

Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 1797.4

OFFLOADS –

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 18

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 18

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 16

Adam Deay (Naas) 12

Dave McCarthy (Blackrock College) 11

Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) 11

Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere) 11

Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 11

Peter Hyland (UCC) 11

Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley) 10

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 10

Brian Colclough (Blackrock College) 10

LINEBREAKS –

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 23

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 20

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 14

Jack Sheridan (Naas) 14

Eoin Murphy (Old Wesley) 13

Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 13

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 11

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 11

Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 10

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 10

Josh Rowland (Nenagh Ormond) 10

TACKLE BREAKS –

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 67

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 64

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 62

Peter Hyland (UCC) 61

Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 54

Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 53

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 52

Rory Telfer (Queen’s University) 48

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 46

Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 41

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

James Burke (Blackrock College) 14

Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere) 10

Conall Henchy (Dublin University) 0

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 9

Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 9

Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 9

Dave Fortune (Blackrock College) 8

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 8

Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 8

Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 7

Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 7

Ryan Casey (Naas) 7

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley) 7

ATTACKING RUCK ARRIVALS –

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 34

Ryan Casey (Naas) 28

Kaylam Tytherleigh (Blackrock College) 27

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 26

Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 26

Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 25

Mikey Doran (Nenagh Ormond) 25

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University) 24

Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University) 23

Liam A McMahon (Blackrock College) 23

DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –

Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 26

Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 20

Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley) 18

Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere) 17

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 15

Ryan Casey (Naas) 14

Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 13

Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 13

Dave Fortune (Blackrock College) 12

James Burke (Blackrock College) 12

Will Fay (Old Wesley) 12

LINEOUT TAKES –

Lee Nicholas (Shannon) 84

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 61

Sam O’Sullivan (UCC) 61

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 56

Roy Whelan (Blackrock College) 53

Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 52

James O’Loughlin (Naas) 51

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 47

Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 47

David Motyer (Old Wesley) 46

LINEOUT STEALS –

Jason Aherne (UCC) 24

Roy Whelan (Blackrock College) 13

Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 10

Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 7

John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 6

Lee Nicholas (Shannon) 6

Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 6

Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 5

David Motyer (Old Wesley) 5

Joe Hopes (Queen’s University) 5

MINUTES PLAYED –

Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 1118

Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 1116

Louis McDonough (Dublin University) 1106

Paddy Taylor (Naas) 1100

Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 1096

Lee Nicholas (Shannon) 1085

Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere) 1073

Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 1068

Harry Long (Shannon) 1066

Sam O’Sullivan (UCC) 1066

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.