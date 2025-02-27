#EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1B: Player Rankings – Top Tens
Heading into the final four rounds of the regular season, we take a look at some of the leading performers in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B. The Opta stats, collected each week, are provided by Stats Perform.
ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 14:
POINTS –
Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 131
Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley) 125
Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 119
Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere) 109
Peter Osborne (Naas) 98
Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 88
Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 75
Daniel Squires (UCC) 75
Jack Murphy (Queen’s University) 65
Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 58
TRIES –
Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 15
Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) 11
Sean Condon (UCC) 9
Barry Galvin (Blackrock College) 8
Dylan Murphy (Nenagh Ormond) 8
Jack Sheridan (Naas) 8
Paidi Farrell (Old Wesley) 8
Andre Ryan (Old Belvedere) 7
Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley) 7
Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University) 7
Luke McAuliffe (UCC) 7
Travis Coomey (Highfield) 7
KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –
Bryan Croke (Naas) 5 made/5 attempts – 100%
Sean Nolan (Shannon) 5/5 – 100%
Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 10/11 – 91%
David Wilkinson (Old Belvedere) 15/17 – 88%
Daniel Squires (UCC) 29/34 – 85%
Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 39/47 – 83%
Conor O’Shaughnessy 47/57 – 82%
Conor McMahon (Nenagh Ormond) 49/60 – 82%
Hugh O’Kennedy (Dublin University) 13/16 – 81%
Peter Osborne (Naas) 40/50 – 80%
SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –
Ryan Casey (Naas) 234
Zac Solomon (Queen’s University) 182
Will O’Brien (Naas) 179
Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 173
Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 169
James O’Loughlin (Naas) 167
Aidan O’Kane (Naas) 150
Dave Fortune (Blackrock College) 147
Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 135
Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 134
DOMINANT TACKLES –
Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 20
Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 19
Kamil Nowak (UCC) 18
Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 16
Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 16
James O’Loughlin (Naas) 16
James McKillop (Queen’s University) 15
Sean Edogbo (UCC) 14
Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 13
Lorcan McLoughlin (Queen’s University) 13
CARRIES –
Peter Hyland (UCC) 202
Aidan O’Kane (Naas) 166
Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 156
John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 147
Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere) 144
Ryan Casey (Naas) 144
Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 143
David Walsh (Dublin University) 131
Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 124
Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 124
RUNNING METRES –
Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 1437.5
Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 1274.1
Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 1102.5
Peter Hyland (UCC) 1065.7
Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 1046
Jack Sheridan (Naas) 941.9
Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) 897.5
Paddy Taylor (Naas) 860.2
Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 853.3
Josh Rowland (Nenagh Ormond) 841.5
KICKS –
Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 114
John O’Sullivan (Shannon) 94
Ben Pope (Nenagh Ormond) 81
Andrew O’Mahony (UCC) 75
Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 73
Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 67
Jack Murphy (Queen’s University) 67
Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 67
Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere) 67
Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley) 61
KICKING METRES –
Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 3630.6
John O’Sullivan (Shannon) 2773.6
Ben Pope (Nenagh Ormond) 2671.6
Jack Murphy (Queen’s University) 2497.4
Matty Lynch (Dublin University) 2426.1
Charlie O’Doherty (Nenagh Ormond) 2166.1
Sam Wisniewski (Old Belvedere) 1921.2
Ian Cassidy (Old Wesley) 1820.6
Andrew O’Mahony (UCC) 1818.2
Conor O’Shaughnessy (Blackrock College) 1797.4
OFFLOADS –
Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 18
Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 18
Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 16
Adam Deay (Naas) 12
Dave McCarthy (Blackrock College) 11
Jack Keating (Old Belvedere) 11
Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere) 11
Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 11
Peter Hyland (UCC) 11
Andrew Doyle (Old Wesley) 10
Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 10
Brian Colclough (Blackrock College) 10
LINEBREAKS –
Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 23
Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 20
Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 14
Jack Sheridan (Naas) 14
Eoin Murphy (Old Wesley) 13
Oscar Cawley (Dublin University) 13
Paddy Taylor (Naas) 11
Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 11
Charlie Sheridan (Naas) 10
Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 10
Josh Rowland (Nenagh Ormond) 10
TACKLE BREAKS –
Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 67
Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 64
Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 62
Peter Hyland (UCC) 61
Tom Larke (Old Wesley) 54
Angus Blackmore (Nenagh Ormond) 53
Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 52
Rory Telfer (Queen’s University) 48
Paddy Taylor (Naas) 46
Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 41
BREAKDOWN STEALS –
James Burke (Blackrock College) 14
Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere) 10
Conall Henchy (Dublin University) 0
Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 9
Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 9
Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 9
Dave Fortune (Blackrock College) 8
Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 8
Willie Coffey (Nenagh Ormond) 8
Calum Dowling (Old Belvedere) 7
Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 7
Ryan Casey (Naas) 7
Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley) 7
ATTACKING RUCK ARRIVALS –
James O’Loughlin (Naas) 34
Ryan Casey (Naas) 28
Kaylam Tytherleigh (Blackrock College) 27
Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 26
Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 26
Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 25
Mikey Doran (Nenagh Ormond) 25
Joe Hopes (Queen’s University) 24
Jacob Boyd (Queen’s University) 23
Liam A McMahon (Blackrock College) 23
DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –
Josh Pim (Old Wesley) 26
Jayden Beckett (Old Belvedere) 20
Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley) 18
Kale Thatcher (Old Belvedere) 17
Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 15
Ryan Casey (Naas) 14
Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 13
Tom Brigg (Queen’s University) 13
Dave Fortune (Blackrock College) 12
James Burke (Blackrock College) 12
Will Fay (Old Wesley) 12
LINEOUT TAKES –
Lee Nicholas (Shannon) 84
Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 61
Sam O’Sullivan (UCC) 61
Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 56
Roy Whelan (Blackrock College) 53
Fionn McWey (Old Belvedere) 52
James O’Loughlin (Naas) 51
John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 47
Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 47
David Motyer (Old Wesley) 46
LINEOUT STEALS –
Jason Aherne (UCC) 24
Roy Whelan (Blackrock College) 13
Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 10
Dave O’Connell (Highfield) 7
John O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 6
Lee Nicholas (Shannon) 6
Paddy Dowling (Old Belvedere) 6
Charlie Irvine (Queen’s University) 5
David Motyer (Old Wesley) 5
Joe Hopes (Queen’s University) 5
MINUTES PLAYED –
Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) 1118
Alex Molloy (Old Wesley) 1116
Louis McDonough (Dublin University) 1106
Paddy Taylor (Naas) 1100
Kevin O’Flaherty (Nenagh Ormond) 1096
Lee Nicholas (Shannon) 1085
Justin Leonard (Old Belvedere) 1073
Shane O’Riordan (Highfield) 1068
Harry Long (Shannon) 1066
Sam O’Sullivan (UCC) 1066
