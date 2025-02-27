EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A: Player Rankings – Top Tens

With Clontarf moving back to Division 1A’s summit , their out-half Conor Kelly is the leading points scorer with 157 points. St. Mary’s College winger Mark Fogarty and Lansdowne centre Andy Marks have scored 11 tries each. The Opta stats, collected each week, are provided by Stats Perform .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – PLAYER RANKINGS AFTER ROUND 14:

POINTS –

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 157

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 116

Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 99

Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh) 93

James Taylor (Cork Constitution) 87

Chris Cosgrave (Terenure College) 83

Stephen Madigan (Lansdowne) 83

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 82

James Tarrant (UCD) 64

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 62

TRIES –

Mark Fogarty (St. Mary’s College) 11

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 11

Tadhg Bird (Clontarf) 10

Bobby Sheehan (UCD) 9

Dylan Donnellan (Clontarf) 9

Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 8

Stephen McLoughlin (Young Munster) 8

Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 7

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 7

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 6

Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College) 6

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 6

KICKING ACCURACY (Minimum five attempts) –

Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 9 made/9 attempts – 100%

Charlie Tector (Lansdowne) 14/16 – 88%

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 61/70 – 87%

Kyle Faloon (City of Armagh) 32/38 – 84%

Kelvin Langan (Garryowen) 14/17 – 82%

Dylan Hicks (Garryowen) 12/15 – 80%

Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 8/10 – 80%

Conor McKeon (Terenure College) 4/5 – 80%

Steve McMahon (Lansdowne) 10/13 – 77%

Aran Egan (Terenure College) 23/30 – 77%

SUCCESSFUL TACKLES –

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 207

John Forde (Cork Constitution) 204

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 176

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 165

Conor Tonge (UCD) 160

Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen) 153

Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution) 151

Sam Glasgow (City of Armagh) 148

Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 144

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 137

DOMINANT TACKLES –

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 27

John Forde (Cork Constitution) 23

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 22

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 22

Ronan Watters (St. Mary’s College) 19

Jerry Cahir (Lansdowne) 17

Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 17

Oisin McCormack (Garryowen) 15

Bobby Sheehan (UCD) 13

Claytan Milligan (Ballynahinch) 13

Sean Duffy (Cork Constitution) 13

CARRIES –

Jordan Coghlan (Terenure College) 179

John Vinson (Clontarf) 172

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 132

Donnacha Byrne (Garryowen) 122

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 120

Ruben Moloney (UCD) 116

Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 114

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 113

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 111

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 109

RUNNING METRES –

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 1172.3

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 1166.6

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 1085.4

John Vinson (Clontarf) 1058.9

Ruben Moloney (UCD) 1051.9

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 891.8

Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 878

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 851.8

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 846.9

Matthew Bowen (Cork Constitution) 775.4

KICKS –

Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 107

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 100

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 93

Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 86

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 84

Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 70

James Tarrant (UCD) 68

Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 65

Jake O’Riordan (Young Munster) 60

Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College) 59

KICKING METRES –

Conor Kelly (Clontarf) 3269.4

Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 2695.1

Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 2609.1

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 2290.2

James Tarrant (UCD) 2116.1

Rocky Olsen (City of Armagh) 1839.6

Jack Oliver (Garryowen) 1746.8

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 1742.1

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 1590.2

Ruben Moloney (UCD) 1476.2

OFFLOADS –

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 17

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 15

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 14

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 12

Adam Maher (Cork Constitution) 11

Caspar Gabriel (Terenure College) 10

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 9

Gordon Wood (Garryowen) 9

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 9

Michael Silvester (St. Mary’s College) 9

Neil Cronin (Garryowen) 9

LINEBREAKS –

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 17

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 14

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 14

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 14

Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 13

Henry McErlean (Terenure College) 13

Oisin Pepper (Young Munster) 13

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 12

Ronan Quinn (Garryowen) 12

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 12

TACKLE BREAKS –

Andy Marks (Lansdowne) 51

Ruben Moloney (UCD) 51

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 44

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 43

Cillian Redmond (Lansdowne) 41

Craig Adams (Terenure College) 41

John Vinson (Clontarf) 41

Gordon Wood (Garryowen) 39

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 39

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 38

BREAKDOWN STEALS –

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 14

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 13

Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh) 10

Adam McBurney (Young Munster) 9

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 9

Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 8

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 8

Adam Melia (Terenure College) 7

Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 7

Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College) 6

DEFENSIVE RUCK ARRIVALS –

John Glasgow (City of Armagh) 12

Harrison Brewer (Terenure College) 9

Nigel Simpson (City of Armagh) 9

Aaron Coleman (Clontarf) 7

Adam McBurney (Young Munster) 7

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 7

Adam Melia (Terenure College) 6

Richie Fahy (St. Mary’s College) 6

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 5

Clive Ross (Lansdowne) 5

Juan Beukes (Lansdowne) 5

Mark Best (Ballynahinch) 5

Tim McNiece (City of Armagh) 5

Zac McCall (Ballynahinch) 5

LINEOUT TAKES –

Dan Barron (UCD) 89

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 88

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 73

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 71

Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 59

Declan Horrox (Ballynahinch) 55

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 49

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 48

Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 45

Finn McCall (Garryowen) 43

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 43

LINEOUT STEALS –

Jack Kelleher (Cork Constitution) 12

Josh McKinley (City of Armagh) 12

Greg Jones (St. Mary’s College) 10

Fionn Gilbert (Clontarf) 8

Bradley Luney (Ballynahinch) 7

David Hyland (Cork Constitution) 7

Adam Melia (Terenure College) 6

Jack Cooke (Lansdowne) 6

Ruairi Clarke (Lansdowne) 6

Alex Soroka (Clontarf) 5

Sean Rigney (Young Munster) 5

MINUTES PLAYED –

Adam La Grue (Terenure College) 1120

Lewis Finlay (City of Armagh) 1120

Sam Cunningham (City of Armagh) 1120

Conor Dean (St. Mary’s College) 1102

Julian Leszczynski (Young Munster) 1099

Conor Rankin (Ballynahinch) 1094

Sean French (Cork Constitution) 1091

Hubert Gilvarry (Young Munster) 1074

Des Fitzgerald (Garryowen) 1073

Conor Hayes (St. Mary’s College) 1072

