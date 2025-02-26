Game-Changing Initiative Launched For Visually Impaired Fans

Thanks to a cutting-edge device which uses a touch-based technology and a bespoke haptic language, visually impaired fans can now feel every tackle, try, and kick instantly, as well as knowing precisely where the play is happening on the pitch, transforming the game of rugby.

This new partnership with Field of Vision, with support from the IRFU, is part of Guinness’s ongoing commitment to champion impactful inclusion and diversifying experiences for all, never settling until sport is a place where everyone can belong.

In Ireland, almost 300,000 people are visually impaired and often miss out on fully engaging with sports, a gap that the team at Field of Vision aims to bridge this Guinness Six Nations.

By combining AI-driven tracking with a unique haptic interface, Field of Vision fosters independence, inclusivity, and a shared emotional experience that transcends visual barriers.

This game-changing initiative made its rugby debut during the Ireland Men’s opening Six Nations match against England, with 15 visually impaired fans making use of the device.

Fifteen units will also be used by members of Voice of Vision Impairment Ireland for Ireland’s crunch clash with France at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday week, allowing those users to provide vital feedback on the future development of the device.

Field of Vision’s AI-powered cameras track the ball’s every move in real time, relaying the data to handheld devices held by visually impaired fans.

A magnetic ‘ball’ within the device mimics the action on the field, vibrating and shifting to represent passes, tackles, and every heart-stopping moment.

For Ireland’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations encounters, this technology was enhanced with accompanying radios, connected to RTÉ Radio 1 commentary, allowing the users to both feel and hear the match.

The device adds a crucial tactile dimension, allowing fans to truly connect with the game’s energy and eliminating the lag or disconnect that many experience with audio-only solutions.

As part of today’s launch, Guinness and Field of Vision have released a short content piece, featuring Guinness Never Settle ambassador, Martin Gordon, as he uses the device during Ireland’s recent win over England.

“This Guinness Six Nations, we’re not just watching rugby, we’re feeling it,” Alan McAleenan, Marketing Director at Guinness Ireland, said of the initiative.

“This initiative brings visually impaired fans into the heart of the game. It’s not just about enhancing the experience – it’s about removing barriers, empowering participation, and proving that rugby’s passion belongs to every fan.”

Guinness Never Settle ambassador Gordon, a two-time Paralympian, echoed the sentiment, saying: “This initiative is a game-changer. As a huge rugby fan, who is visually impaired, I am hugely excited by Field of Vision.

“Live sport is more than just a spectacle – it’s an emotional shared experience. The roar of the crowd, the tension before a kick, the collective euphoria of a last-minute try.

“But for visually impaired fans like me, these moments are often out of reach and at best can be out of sync. Being able to truly experience and feel a match day is something everyone deserves, and I’m excited to see the Field of Vision devices become a fixture at Irish sporting events.”

Guinness and Field of Vision, with support from the IRFU, are committed to expanding this initiative to more matches, and to finding a long-term solution to providing these units to more fans in the future.

Guinness have also been working with the Voice of Vision Impairment for the in-stadium experience using the Field of Vision devices and across accessible broadcast with Virgin Media.

The Voice of Vision Impairment Ireland have been providing key feedback on how to improve the experience for future users.

For further information on the Field of Vision device, visit www.fov.ie. For more information about VI Rugby and other inclusive IRFU programmes, visit https://www.irishrugby.ie/playing-the-game/spirit-of-rugby/disability-rugby/.