Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Week

The Men’s and Women’s divisions are reaching endgame over the next few weeks and there’s plenty at stake across the divisions this weekend in some big matches. Our live feature game on irishrugby+ this weekend is the Division 1A clash between reigning Champions Cork Con who sit 2nd going into the weekend and former champions Lansdowne who sit just outside the top four.

Men’s Division 1A

That live game in Temple Hill could have a big imapct on the Top 4. Lansdowne need to win to keep in touching distance of the semi-finals while Con will want to keep home advantage alive in their title defence. Two other former champions go head to head at Lakelands as Terenure (3rd) host Clontarf (1st).

Division 1B

Belvo (1st) have an 11 point lead at the top of the table and they won’t want to surrender a single point when they host Nenagh Ormond (2nd) on Saturday afternoon. At the other end of the table Shannon (10th) travel to UCC (5th) in need of a win if they are to keep survival hopes alive.

Division 2A

Instonians (1st) are close to being guaranteed the top spot as they travel to Navan (9th). The chasing pack from Greystones (2nd) to MU Barnhall (5th) is a single point so it’s a big weekend at Dr. Hickey Park.

Division 2B

There’s a Men’s and Women’s double header for UL Bohs at Annacotty as the men face Clogher Valley at 1:30 and the Women host Cooke at 5pm. Leaders Wanderers (1st) travel to Galwegians (5th) in a key game for the top 4 placings.

Division 2C

Match of the day has to be Midleton (1st) v Enniscorthy (2nd) with just three points between them. It finished 24-27 back in October when the Cork side travelled. A cracker in store at Towns Park on Saturday.

Women’s Division

The top four has a familiar look but there’s still a race for home advantage in the semi-finals. Rock (3rd) are at home to Wicklow (5th) and need a good win if they are to keep in touching distance of UL Bohs (2nd) who are at home to Cooke (9th).