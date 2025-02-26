2025 University 7s Competition Starts Next Month As Women’s Pathway Continues to Grow

The Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is proud to announce the return of the highly successful University 7s competition in 2025, building on the achievements of last year and reinforcing the commitment to the growth of women’s rugby in Ireland.

This exciting tournament, which will take place in March and April, continues to provide invaluable opportunities for young female athletes to showcase their talent and advance through the Women’s Pathway.

2025 Tournament Expansion

Following the success of the inaugural University 7s series in 2024, the 2025 edition promises to be even bigger and better. The competition will once again span four rounds across some of Ireland’s top university campuses, featuring teams from all four provinces.

This year’s matches will take place on the following dates and locations:

5th March: Queen’s University Belfast

19th March: University of Limerick

2nd April: SETU Carlow

9th April: University of Galway

These rounds will bring together competitive teams from Leinster – (DCU and SETU Carlow), Munster (University of Limerick), Connacht (University of Galway and ATU Sligo), and Ulster (Queen’s University), ensuring a thrilling series of Sevens rugby action.

New for 2025, an IQ Rugby team will also compete at the Queen’s University round, further diversifying the competition and offering a platform for even more Irish Qualified athletes to make their mark.

Strengthening the Pathway for Future Talent

The 2025 University 7s is a vital part of the IRFU’s ongoing efforts to develop and expand the Women’s National Talent Squad (WNTS), offering a high level of competitive play for both seasoned and emerging players. The introduction of this tournament has already provided critical game-time opportunities for WNTS athletes, offering a crucial link from U16 and U18 Inter-Provincial Sevens Series to senior-level representation.

Audrey O’Flynn, IRFU High Performance Project Manager, emphasised:

“The University 7s tournament continues to play a key role in our commitment to the development of women’s rugby. After the success of the inaugural event in 2024, we are excited to expand this opportunity and continue working closely with our University partners to create pathways that allow young female athletes to progress in the sport. This tournament will provide even more opportunities for players to showcase their talent in front of national selectors.”

Gillian McDarby, IRFU Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways, reflected on the progress made since last year: “The University 7s competition has become an integral part of our Women’s Pathway, and we’re thrilled to see its continued success. The progress we’ve made over the last year, from the Centre of Excellence hubs to the expansion of opportunities through events like the University 7s, allows us to continue building a robust and sustainable pathway for women’s rugby in Ireland. This competition will only grow, offering a clear path for emerging players to progress through provincial and national teams.”