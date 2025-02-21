EnergiaAIL Men’s Division 1A/Women’s Division: Weekend Previews

The rescheduled round 10 meeting of City of Armagh and Clontarf, two of the winning teams from last Saturday, could have a big impact on either end of the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A table .

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 10:

Saturday, February 22

CITY OF ARMAGH (8th) v CLONTARF (4th), Palace Grounds, 1pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLLLWLW; Clontarf: WWWLWWLWWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 93; Tries: Sam Cunningham 8; Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 141; Tries: Tadhg Bird 9

Preview: City of Armagh have beaten both Young Munster and Terenure College in the last month, and their impressive home form suggests they have a big chance of claiming another notable scalp here. Clontarf struck very late against Cork Constitution, moving back within a point of the summit.

‘Tarf replacement Will Reilly pounced on a Cork Con fumble to grab an opportunity last-gasp try, with Conor Kelly, the division’s top scorer with 141 points, adding the all-important conversion. Out-half Kelly scored a crucial 15 points when the north Dubliners beat Armagh 35-25 before Christmas.

Armagh will be aiming to back up last week’s barnstorming performance against Terenure, with in-form winger Sam Cunningham’s try from a Sam Berman cross-field kick a real highlight. They boast a big breakdown threat, led by captain Nigel Simpson and John Glasgow who have 23 steals between them.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 17, 2024: City of Armagh 12 Clontarf 15, Palace Grounds; Saturday, December 14, 2024: Clontarf 35 City of Armagh 25, Castle Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Clontarf to win

Cooke hit the road for Cork as they bid for a season’s double over Ballincollig. The two teams are currently lying eighth and ninth in the Women’s Division standings respectively, with only three points between them.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 7:

Saturday, February 22

BALLINCOLLIG (9th) v COOKE (8th), Tanner Park, 5pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballincollig: LDWLLLLLLLLLL; Cooke: LWLLLLLLLLWLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 27; Tries: Niamh Crotty 5; Cooke: Points: Amanda Morton 34; Tries: Niamh Marley, Stacey Sloan 3 each

Preview: Second-from-bottom Ballincollig were held scoreless by UL Bohemian last week, but the lessons learned from that defeat could prove very useful against Cooke. This fixture has been postponed twice owing to adverse weather conditions, and last month’s clash in Belfast was won by the hosts – 29-17.

Since the turn of the year, Cooke have been putting more of their scoring chances away, picking up two bonus points against Wicklow, and then a maximum haul at home to Ballinollig. The Ulster-capped Niamh Marley touched down from full-back in both of those games.

The back row continues to be an area of strength for ‘Collig, and the breakdown battle could go a long way towards deciding the outcome. Killarney RFC talent Lily Morris, who played for the Ireland Under-20s last summer, continues to develop her tighthead skills with the Cork outfit.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 17, 2024: Ballincollig 36 Cooke 10, Tanner Park; Saturday, January 25, 2025: Cooke 29 Ballincollig 17, Shaw’s Bridge

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cooke to win

