Wolfhounds & Clovers Named For Round 8 Of Celtic Challenge

The Wolfhounds and Clovers lead the way at the top of the Celtic Challenge as we head in to Round 8 with both sides on the road this weekend.

Both matches will be streamed live on irishrugby+

There’s an early kick off at Parc Y Scarlets as the Clovers face Brython Thunder at 11:30am on Saturday morning in Round 8 of the Celtic Challenge.

Amee Leigh Costigan will wear the Captain’s armband this weekend for the Clovers. She’s joined in the back three by Méabh Deely and Chisom Ugwueru

Anna McGann and Kate Flannery come into the centre while Caitriona Finn starts at 10 alongside Emily Lane.

There’s a new front row with Grainne Burke, Emily Gavin, and Saoirse Crowe all starting.

Aoibhe Flynn comes in to the second row to partner Jane Neill in place while Brianna Heylman is joined in the back row by Faith Oviawe and Jemima Adams Verling.

Clovers Team & Replacements (v Brython Thunder, Parc y Scarlets, Saturday, February 22, 11:30am)

15. Méabh Deely (Blackrock/Connacht)

14. Amee Leigh Costigan (Railway Union/Munster) Captain

13. Anna McGann (Railway Union)

12. Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian/Munster)

11. Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian/Munster)

10. Caitriona Finn (UL Bohemian/Munster)

9. Emily Lane (Blackrock College/Munster)

1. Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian/Munster)

2. Emily Gavin (Railway Union/Connacht)

3. Saoirse Crowe (Shannon RFC/Munster)

4. Jane Neill (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

5. Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemians/Munster)

6. Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian/Munster)

7. Faith Oviawe (Railway Union/Connacht)

8. Jemima Adams Verling (Creggs/Connacht)

Replacements

16/ Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian/Munster)

17. Ellen Connolly (Galwegians/Connacht)

18. Ella Burns (Tuam-Oughterard/Connacht)

19. Ailish Quinn (Galwegians/Connacht)

20. Deribhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere/Munster)

21. Grainne Moran (Galwegians/Connacht)

22. Nicole Fowley (Galwegians/Connacht)

23. Aoife Corey (UL Bohemians/Munster)

Leaders The Wolfhounds travel to fourth placed Edinburgh in Round 8 of the Celtic Challenge on Saturday (Hive Stadium, 2pm).

Ella Roberts has been named in the Ireland Women’s 7s squad for Vancouver, so Amy Larn moves to fullback with Katie Corrigan set to start on the wing.

Leah Tarpey replaces Eve Higgins to partner Aoife Dalton in the centre while Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton starts at 10 alongside the experienced Molly Scufil-McCabe.

Up front Linda Djougang is the only change to the pack.

Wolfhounds Team & Replacements (v Edinburgh, Hive Stadium, Saturday, Feb 22, 2pm)

15. Amy Larn (Athy/Leinster)

14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Leah Tarpey (Railway Union/Leinster)

11. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

10. Ellie O’Sullivan Sexton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Leinster)

1. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens/Cooke/Ulster)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock/Leinster)

4. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

5. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College/Leinster)

6. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) Captain

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar/Leinster)

17. Tricia Doyle (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Sophie McAllister (Ballymena/Ulster)

19. Poppy Garvey (Railway Union/Connacht)

20. Molly Boyne (Railway Union/Leinster)

21. Erin McConnell (Wicklow/Leinster)

22. Ella Durkan (Blackrock College/Ulster)

23. Lauren Farrell McCabe (Suttonians/Ulster)