Ireland ‘A’ Team Named To Face England ‘A’ In Bristol

Ireland ‘A’ Head Coach Mike Prendergast has named his Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Sunday’s clash against England ‘A’ at Ashton Gate (Kick-off 1pm).

Leinster’s Max Deegan captains a side that contains an exciting mix of senior capped internationals and young players who have performed impressively for their Provinces.

Deegan is one of five players in the Match Day Squad – alongside Shane Daly, Ciaran Frawley, Tom O’Toole, Oli Jager and Harry Byrne – who have been capped by Ireland at Test level.

Daly starts at full-back with Tommy O’Brien and Shayne Bolton on the wings, while Hugh Gavin and Jude Postlethwaite are the midfield pairing.

Frawley is named to start at out-half alongside Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak, who was called into the squad this week after Ben Murphy was ruled out through injury.

In the pack, O’Toole, Diarmuid Barron and Jack Aungier are in the front row, with Evan O’Connell and Darragh Murray in the engine room.

Deegan leads from blindside flanker, Alex Kendellen is at openside and Sean Jansen completes the Ireland ‘A’ starting team.

Prendergast and the Ireland ‘A’ Coaching Team have strong options on the bench, with Stephen Smyth, Paddy McCarthy, Jager, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Alex Soroka and Brian Gleeson providing the forward reinforcements, with scrum-half Fintan Gunne and Byrne completing the Match Day 23.

Ireland ‘A’ Head Coach Mike Prendergast said: “There has been a good edge to training this week and I’ve been really impressed by the application of the squad since meeting up on Monday. It’s an exciting challenge merging players from all four provinces for a one-off game and we know that we are facing a real test against an England side who have a lot of Premiership experience in their ranks.

“Every time you get to pull on the green jersey it’s a special moment and there are some players who have experience of being involved in the senior international set-up before. With a summer tour to Georgia and Portugal coming up, Sunday presents another chance to impress. The players are primed and ready to go.”

Sunday’s match is live for free on RugbyPass TV.

Ireland ‘A’:

(Club/Province/Test caps)

15. Shane Daly (Cork Constitution/Munster)(2)

14. Tommy O’Brien (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

13. Jude Postlethwaite (City of Armagh RFC/Ulster)

12. Hugh Gavin (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

11. Shayne Bolton (Connacht)

10. Ciaran Frawley (UCD/Leinster)(8)

9. Nathan Doak (Banbridge RFC/Ulster)

1. Tom O’Toole (Ballynahinch/Ulster)(16)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Garryowen/Munster)

3. Jack Aungier (Clontarf FC/Connacht)

4. Evan O’Connell (Young Munster RFC/Munster)

5. Darragh Murray (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

6. Max Deegan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(captain)(2)

7. Alex Kendellen (UCC RFC/Munster)

8. Sean Jansen (Connacht)

Replacements:

16. Stephen Smyth (Old Wesley RFC/Leinster)

17. Paddy McCarthy (Dublin University FC/Leinster)

18. Oli Jager (Munster)(1)

19. Conor O’Tighearnaigh (UCD RFC/Leinster)

20. Alex Soroka (Clontarf FC/Leinster)

21. Fintan Gunne (Terenure College RFC/Leinster)

22. Harry Byrne (UCD/Leinster)(4)

23. Brian Gleeson (Garryowen FC/Munster).