‘Transition Of Wales Coaches Brings A Little Bit Of Unknown’ – Ringrose

Garry Ringrose has been an integral part of Ireland’s success in recent years, so it was no surprise to hear of his excitement about what the future holds for him with both province and country.

News of Ringrose’s new long-term contract extension with the IRFU broke on Thursday, and IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys believes the Leinster star’s ‘best years are ahead of him’ as ‘one of the most consistent centres in world rugby’.

Just turned 30, he continues to show his class whether at outside centre or on the right wing, where he started for Leinster against Bath last month and slotted in during Mack Hansen’s HIA in Ireland’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations opener against England.

Having been ever-present in the number 13 jersey at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Ringrose returned from a shoulder injury for a cameo appearance in last March’s Six Nations title-clinching win over Scotland, and has played in eight of Ireland’s last nine Tests.

“It’s just a privilege to play with the province I grew up watching, Leinster, and to continue to play or be involved and backed by Ireland,” he said, speaking following the announcement of his new deal which runs to the end of the 2027/28 season.

My motivation is to do anything I can to help any team I’m involved in, whether that’s starting on the bench, or not involved. That will be my motivation and driving force for the next three years. “There’s an expectation that you have to find a way to be mentally ready, whether you’re called in the first minute or the last. “It’s a challenge I enjoy getting after, wherever I’m required to help the team, whether it’s on the wing or in the centre, I’m happy to give it a go.”

The Dubliner has spoken before about how the Ireland coaches challenge the backs to ‘be across everything, detail-wise’, and his impressive efficiency and versatility was there from early on – he was a scrum half in school at Blackrock College until a growth spurt saw him move to full-back and then centre, while also taking on the place-kicking duties.

Making his first four senior appearances for Leinster on the wing, his skillset has seen him chosen as a utility option in the number 23 jersey for Ireland, as was the case last time out for the Scotland match in Edinburgh.

Rotation of the centres is nothing new, with it happening under both Joe Schmidt and Andy Farrell, and now during Simon Easterby’s temporary spell in charge.

Ringrose, Bundee Aki, and Robbie Henshaw – Ireland’s three midfield starters over the 2025 Championship’s first fortnight – have 206 caps and 43 tries between them.

The reigning Six Nations champions have been blessed with strength in depth in this area for a number of years, and Ulster centre Stuart McCloskey has returned to the squad this week following a hamstring injury. Easterby also brought in Cathal Forde and Hugh Cooney as development players for the Six Nations.

Ringrose is happy to share the starting centre positions with Aki and Henshaw for the betterment of the team, knowing that the competition for places is bringing the best out of the trio whether as starters or in an impact role off the bench.

“I think certainly as centres we’d be pretty open and relaxed amongst each other,” he admitted. “Over the last couple of years, we’ve all been challenged to play on any given week, either it’s rotation, injury, form.

“And what is brilliant is it’s really competitive in training but then at the end of the day, certainly as a centre group, we just want to do our best to help the team win.

“If you ask myself, Bundee, or Robbie at the moment, those of us that are rotating – and there’s a few guys that haven’t been in yet – that would be their answer as well. We’re all kind of on the same page from that perspective.”

Next up for Ringrose and his team-mates is a trip to the Principality Stadium in Cardiff where they will resume their Six Nations campaign against bottom side Wales. His first two visits there with Ireland ended in defeat in both 2017 (22-9) and 2019 (25-7).

However, since then he had played in four winning teams against Wales out of five Tests. That includes a try-scoring performance at home three years ago, and the 34-10 triumph in the Welsh capital which kicked off 2023’s Grand Slam run.

Ireland may be sitting in a strong position currently following successive bonus point victories, but the table toppers have things they are ‘reviewing and trying to get better at’ as they prepare to face a Welsh outfit that will be hugely motivated for their first home fixture of 2025.

In addition, next Saturday will mark their first outing under Matt Sherratt, the Cardiff head coach who has been tasked with taking charge of Wales for the remainder of the tournament, with Warren Gatland having stepped down by mutual agreement.

“Wales is such a big challenge for us,” insisted Ringrose. “Any time I’ve gone to the Principality Stadium it’s been an unbelievably tough game, and I don’t know if Ireland has the best record there.

It’s very much sticking to the process. It’s great that we started with the two wins but it’s back to the grind, back to the process, getting ready for the challenge they’ll pose. “It’s a little bit of an unknown with the transition of coaches, which means we’ve just got to prepare as best as we possibly can.”

Ringrose was not picked for the 2017 and 2021 British & Irish Lions tours, with then-head coach Gatland mentioning him as unlucky to miss out on selection. It has made him even more determined to be part of the 2025 Lions squad under Farrell.

“It would be a dream to be involved (with the Lions in the summer), but I know that’s something I don’t have control over.

“What I am in control of is how I turn up and train and prepare for a Six Nations game, and I want to take full advantage of any opportunity I get whether that is starting, on the bench or not involved, and that would be to the forefront of my focus,” he added.