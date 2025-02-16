Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad return to camp on Sunday evening ahead of Saturday’s Round 3 Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff (Kick-off 2.15pm).

Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Diarmuid Mangan, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney have all been added to the squad, with Iain Henderson (hamstring) and Cormac Izuchukwu (ankle) unavailable due to injury. The Ulster duo will remain with their province to recover and commence their rehabilitation programmes.

The workloads of Caelan Doris (knee) and Rónan Kelleher (neck) are being managed this week.

Tadhg Furlong is continuing to make progress and both Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy are back training with the squad.

Meanwhile, Craig Casey will join the Ireland camp this week as he bids to return to action over the coming months.

The Ireland team to face Wales will be named on Thursday morning.

Ireland Squad – Wales week:

Backs (17): Bundee Aki, Caolin Blade, Jack Crowley, Ciaran Frawley, Jamison Gibson-Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, Hugo Keenan, James Lowe, Stuart McCloskey, Conor Murray, Calvin Nash, Jimmy O’Brien, Jamie Osborne, Sam Prendergast, Jacob Stockdale, Garry Ringrose

Forwards (23): Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Boyle, Thomas Clarkson, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Rob Herring, John Hodnett, Rónan Kelleher, Diarmuid Mangan, Gus McCarthy, Joe McCarthy, Peter O’Mahony, Andrew Porter, Cian Prendergast, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Josh van der Flier.