Garry Ringrose Signs New Three-Year Irish Rugby Contract

The IRFU is delighted to announce that Garry Ringrose has signed a new long-term contract extension to continue playing with Ireland and Leinster Rugby until the end of the 2027/28 season.

Ringrose has put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal with Irish Rugby and his commitment is a further boost ahead of Rugby World Cup 2027 in Australia.

The 30-year-old has won 65 Test caps in green since making his debut in November 2016, establishing himself as an ever-present in Ireland’s midfield and a hugely influential player in the squad.

A two-time Grand Slam winner with Ireland in 2018 and 2023, Ringrose has made 133 appearances for Leinster, scoring 41 tries and enjoying European Champions Cup (2018) and Pro14 (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021) success with the Province.

Commenting on today’s announcement, Garry Ringrose said: “I am delighted to extend my stay in Ireland with Leinster and I’m hugely excited about the future of Irish Rugby. Since making my debut I have relished the opportunity to play for my home club and it was an easy decision to commit for the next three years.

“With some huge Tests coming down the line at club and international level, I believe that there are bright days to come and I look forward to playing my part as we drive forward towards hopefully even more success.”

Commenting on the new deal, IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said: “Garry is a world-class talent and I am delighted that he has decided to extend his career with the IRFU and Leinster Rugby. Since first breaking on to the scene 10 years ago he has become one of the most consistent centres in world rugby and has played a key role in the success of Leinster and Ireland.