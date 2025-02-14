EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 14 Previews

It is fifth plays fourth at Ashtown Lane where Wicklow hope to overcome Old Belvedere in their bid to close back in on the top four. The second Munster derby of the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division campaign sees Ballincollig entertain reigning champions UL Bohemian.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 14:

Saturday, February 15

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

GALWEGIANS (7th) v SUTTONIANS (6th), Crowley Park, 4.30pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Galwegians: WLWWLLLLLLWLL; Suttonians: WDLLWWLLLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Galwegians: Points: Sarah Purcell 36; Tries: Emily Foley 7; Suttonians: Points: Lauren Farrell McCabe 42; Tries: Lauren Farrell McCabe 6

Preview: After a closely-fought reverse tie earlier in the season, all signs are that this will be another entertaining clash as sixth and seventh meet on Saturday evening.

Galwegians gave a walkover to Railway Union last weekend, and coupled with Suttonians picking up a result, they dropped down a spot in the table. Jack Clarke’s side will be out to make up for that, but have lost their last three meetings with Suttonians.

Having nearly folded last year, Sutts continued to show their strength this season and look to hold onto that sixth spot. Losing Isa Prins has come as a blow for Sutts, but they did very well against Tullow last weekend, with Meabh O’Brien scoring two tries in a 24-0 shutout.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 30, 2024: Suttonians 22 Galwegians 19, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds; Saturday, November 9, 2024: Suttonians 24 Galwegians 20, JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Galwegians to win

BALLINCOLLIG (9th) v UL BOHEMIAN (2nd), Tanner Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballincollig: LDWLLLLLLLLL; UL Bohemian: WLWWWWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 27; Tries: Niamh Crotty 5; UL Bohemian: Points: Eilís Cahill 60; Tries: Eilís Cahill 12

Preview: After their first Munster derby ended in a comprehensive win for UL Bohemian, Ballincollig look for a more competitive outing, as the action switches from UL to Tanner Park.

‘Collig have lost their last nine games in a row, and any points picked up by Tullow can add to their relegation worries. It was a heavy 93-0 defeat in Stradbrook to Blackrock, but the Leesiders can still prove a tough ask on their day.

Keeping pace with Railway Union will be the aim for the Red Robins for the remainder of the campaign. Fiona Hayes has Aoife Corey returning from the Clovers and starting at full-back this weekend, with UL looking to build on their high-scoring performance against Wicklow.

Recent League Meetings – Tuesday, March 19, 2024: UL Bohemian 41 Ballincollig 7, Annacotty; Saturday, November 9, 2024: UL Bohemian 55 Ballincollig 8, UL 4G pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

COOKE (8th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd), Shaw’s Bridge

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cooke: LWLLLLLLLLWL; Blackrock College: LWLWWWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cooke: Points: Amanda Morton 29; Tries: Niamh Marley, Stacey Sloan 3 each; Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 100; Tries: Maggie Boylan 20

Preview: After their last two home games brought some improved performances, Cooke look to claim a big scalp this weekend and defeat high-flying Blackrock on home soil.

A page turned in 2025 for Cooke as they ended their losing run at home to Ballincollig, and almost defeated Wicklow prior to that. Down to the bare bones in squad depth, they have had to go without a bench for some away trips. On home soil they will give Blackrock a real go of it.

51 points was the difference back in November in Stradbrook, and when the pair last met at this venue, Rock picked up a 65-0 win and do have a strong history over their Ulster counterparts. Maggie Boylan was the star of the show last weekend running in six tries for Andy Adams’ charges, she could be hard to stop as Rock continue to press for a home semi-final.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 6, 2024: Blackrock College 32 Cooke 5, Stradbrook; Saturday, November 9, 2024: Blackrock College 51 Cooke 0, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

RAILWAY UNION (1st) v TULLOW (10th), Park Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Railway Union: WWWWWWWWWWWWW; Tullow: LLLLLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Railway Union: Points: Amanda Berta 83; Tries: Lindsay Peat 14; Tullow: Points: Emma Connolly 27; Tries: Niamh Crotty 5

Preview: Well rested going into this clash, leaders Railway Union are out to increase their winning run this season, hosting bottom side Tullow for the first time in a Leinster derby.

106 points was the difference when the pair last met at Blackgates back in November. Caoimhe McCormack, Niamh Byrne, Ailsa Hughes, Patricia Doyle, Poppy Garvey, and Lindsay Peat all grabbed tries in that win, and all start from the off for Mike South’s side on Saturday.

For Tullow this is a real David v Golliath challenge. Paul Canavan’s charges have failed to score in their last three games and with some big games to end out of the season, they will be out to change their fortunes in their bid to stay up.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 9, 2024: Tullow 0 Railway Union 106, Blackgates

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Railway Union to win

WICKLOW (5th) v OLD BELVEDERE (4th), Ashtown Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Wicklow: WWWLLLLWWWWLL; Old Belvedere: LLLWWWWWWWLWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 57; Tries: Naoise O’Reilly 10; Old Belvedere: Points: Megan Edwards 90; Tries: Megan Edwards 18

Preview: A mammoth showdown at Ashtown Lane this weekend. Wicklow have a 10-point gap to make up on Old Belvedere if they are to push for a top four finish. With Belvedere in town, it really is a ‘must win’ game and also serves as a provincial derby.

This is Wicklow’s fourth season playing in the Energia All-Ireland League, and sixth was their highest finish a couple of seasons ago. ‘Belvo will be a big test, and beat their opponents 45-12 in the first meeting earlier in the campaign.

Just over a year ago ‘Belvo left Ashtown Lane with a 25-12 win, and Tania Rosser’s team will be seeking a similar outcome. With Wicklow losing their last two fixtures and ‘Belvo travelling south on the the back of two victories, the visitors will be fancied to take points here.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 10, 2024: Wicklow 12 Old Belvedere 25, Ashtown Lane; Saturday, November 9, 2024: Old Belvedere 45 Wicklow 12, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

