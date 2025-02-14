Energia All-Ireland League Fixtures This Weekend

There’s a feast of top notch club rugby on offer this weekend in the Energia All-Ireland League. Every point counts at this stage of the season as clubs vie for promotion or a Top 4 spot or battle to avoid relegation.

Men’s Divisions

Division 1A

Clontarf (3rd) against Cork Con (1st) could be a semi-final or even final pairing at the end of the season but right now it’s one that both sides need to win for different reasons. For ‘Tarf it helps them stay ahead of Mary’s (4th) and ‘Hinch (5th) and for Con it keeps them top of the league with home advantage a big prize for the playoffs.

Division 1B

Belvo (1st) have a commanding twelve point lead as they welcome neighbours Old Wesley (3rd) for what promises to be a cracking game at Ollie Campbell Park. At the other end of the table Shannon (10th) need a win on the road to Trinity (8th) if they are to keep in striking distance of Highfield (9th) who face a tough task at Nenagh Ormond (2nd).

Division 2A

Match of the day is the one that could go a long way to deciding the eventual winners in Division 2A as Instonians (1st) host Corinthians (2nd) with just four points between them. The Cashel (5th) v Greystones (3rd) clash is another one with plenty at stake.

Division 2B

Second plays third when Dungannon travel to Clogher Valley on Saturday afternoon while the clubhouse at Rainey (4th) will be all ears for the result if they beat Malahide (10th). Skerries (8th) have a comfortable cushion of thirteen points ahead of Sligo (9th) but won’t fancy slipping up in their match at Holmpatrick.

Division 2C

Belfast Harlequins (2nd) at home to Clonmel (5th) has a tasty look with plenty to play for on both sides; the Ulster side have a game in hand on leaders Midleton (1st) who host a Tullamore (9th) side fighting to avoid the relegation spots. The Tipp club have the Men’s top points scorer in Joey O’Connor. All set up for a big one at Deramore Park.

Women’s

Wicklow (5th) continue to grow in strength in the Women’s Division; they’re just ten points off visitors Old Belvedere (4th) on Saturday evening.