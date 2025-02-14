EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 14 Previews

Only four points separate the leading quartet in Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1A , and two of those teams, Clontarf and Cork Constitution, meet in a repeat of last season’s semi-final.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 14:

Saturday, February 15

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

CITY OF ARMAGH (8th) v TERENURE COLLEGE (2nd), Palace Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLLLWL; Terenure College: WLWWLLWWWDWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 93; Tries: Sam Cunningham 6; Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 83; Tries: Craig Adams 6

Preview: A tale of two teams at opposite ends of the table, points for the hosts strengthens their hopes of staying outside the relegation zone, while Terenure are chasing a home semi-final.

Chris Parker’s men suffered their eighth defeat of the season last weekend, and with UCD closing the gap, are under more pressure to deliver points in these final rounds. Home form was a monkey on their back until they got the better of Young Munster in round 12.

Four points was the difference in October’s first meeting, with Armagh winning 30-26 in the end. Terenure did leave big winners last January with a 37-13 result. Sean Skehan’s side are out to keep their unbeaten run going, and could stretch it to eight matches with a result on Saturday.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 20, 2024: City of Armagh 13 Terenure College 37, Palace Grounds; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Terenure College 26 City of Armagh 30, Lakelands Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

CLONTARF (3rd) v CORK CONSTITUTION (1st), Castle Avenue

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Clontarf: WWWLWWLWWWWL; Cork Constitution: LWWLLWDWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 136; Tries: Tadhg Bird 9; Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor 79; Tries: Sean French 6

Preview: Two heavyweights collide at Castle Avenue, both perennial title challengers. Defending champions Cork Constitution have been on an upward curve but face a tough battle away to recent leaders Clontarf.

A youthful ‘Tarf side lost at Young Munster last weekend, falling to third in the table in the process, and with every team wanting to secure a home semi-final, every point matters in these final rounds of league action.

Cork Con have not lost since these sides’ first encounter in late October. Jonny Holland’s charges have put together an eight-match unbeaten run, and will be hungry to keep that going as they look to avenge that late 20-16 defeat on home turf.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 20, 2024: Semi-Final – Cork Constitution 40 Clontarf 34, Temple Hill; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Cork Constitution 16 Clontarf 20, Temple Hill

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

GARRYOWEN (10th) v BALLYNAHINCH (5th), Dooradoyle

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Garryowen: WLLLLLLLLLLLL; Ballynahinch: WLWWWWWLLDLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Garryowen: Points: Dylan Hicks 33; Tries: Donnacha Byrne 4; Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 75; Tries: Claytan Milligan 7

Preview: One team scrambling to hold onto their top flight states, and the other chasing a semi-final place. The match points here could go a long way in terms of deciding how successful their respective campaigns will be.

Garryowen are still chasing their first win since the opening round back in September, and with 10 points now to make up on UCD in ninth place, and City of Armagh two more ahead, the Light Blues are in desperate need of a result this weekend.

On the other hand, Ballynahinch are eager to bounce back to winning ways as they try to close a six-point gap to St. Mary’s College in fourth. Conor Rankin continues to perform consistently well for ‘Hinch, and will look to replicate his strong place-kicking performance from October’s 33-7 victory over Garryowen.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 21, 2023: Ballynahinch 24 Garryowen 7, Newforge Sports Complex; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Ballynahinch 33 Garryowen 7, Ballymacarn Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

LANSDOWNE (6th) v YOUNG MUNSTER (7th), Aviva Stadium back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Lansdowne: LWLWLLWWLWWLW; Young Munster: WWLLWLLLWWLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 67; Tries: Andy Marks 10; Young Munster: Points: Julian Leszczynski 95; Tries: Hubert Gilvarry, Stephen McLoughlin 7 each

Preview: A big opportunity for both teams to get a result and continue to stake their claim for a top four place. Lansdowne and Young Munster have had some mixed results in recent weeks, but a victory here can go a long way.

The headquarters club delivered a fine result at Ballymacarn Park as their big South African lock Juan Beukes bagged a brace of tries in a 24-21 success. Mounting a semi-final charge is their goal, and they have the division’s joint-top try scorer, Andy Marks (10), in their arsenal.

Boosted by Munster’s Ruadhán Quinn’s player-of-the-match performance, Young Munster took down Clontarf last week and will be striving to repeat their clinical display from October’s 36-21 triumph over Lansdowne. March 2023 was the last time that the Cookies won here.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 6, 2024: Young Munster 22 Lansdowne 29, Tom Clifford Park; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Young Munster 36 Lansdowne 21, Tom Clifford Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Lansdowne to win

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (4th) v UCD (9th), Templeville Road

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: St. Mary’s College: LWLWWWDWWLWLL; UCD: LLLWLWLLLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – St. Mary’s College: Conor Hayes 105; Tries: Mark Fogarty 10; UCD: Points: James Tarrant 62; Tries: Bobby Sheehan 9

Preview: From one Dublin derby to another. St. Mary’s College are hungry for points after losing to local rivals Terenure. Having finished well to beat Garryowen last weekend, UCD will be aiming to build on that performance, bidding to break out of the bottom two in the process.

After coming up from the second tier as champions, Mark McHugh’s St. Mary’s side have given themselves a good shot at reaching the semi-final. Goal-kicking full-back Conor Hayes was an inspired form during last week’s derby match, scoring 19 of their 24 points.

UCD lost by eight points in October’s first clash, and can take a lot from that contest. The students will take confidence from snapping their losing streak, and former captain Bobby Sheehan, who switches to number 8, will be eyeing up more tries after last Saturday’s well-taken hat-trick.

Recent League Meetings – Monday, March 19, 2018: St. Mary’s College 7 UCD 23, Templeville Road; Saturday, October 26, 2024: UCD 21 St. Mary’s College 29, UCD Bowl

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: St. Mary’s College to win

There are some big clashes up and down the Energia All-Ireland League Men’s Division 1B table on Saturday, including third-placed Old Wesley’s rematch with leaders Old Belvedere at Energia Park.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 14:

Saturday, February 15

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (4th) v QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (6th), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LLWWLWWWLWLWW; Queen’s University: WLLLWLLWWLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Conor O’Shaughnessy 106; Tries: Barry Galvin 6; Queen’s University: Points: Jack Murphy 65; Tries: Lorcan McLoughlin 7

Preview: Hoping to keep their place in the top four secure, Blackrock College aim to fend off the danger of a resurgent Queen’s University this weekend. They could also move up to third if results work in their favour.

Last season James Blaney’s Blackrock side finished in seventh spot, but have fired on all cylinders this year to be at the business end of the table. Talented young out-half Conor O’Shaughnessy was a massive addition to their playing ranks, with 106 points already amassed during his debut season.

Queen’s University and Blackrock have had many battles over the last few years. The Dubliners won on home soil the last two times, while each of their last three away trips ended in a Queen’s win. Derek Suffern’s young guns will be confident having had a big win over Nenagh Ormond last weekend.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 2, 2024: Queen’s University 36 Blackrock College 14, Dub Lane; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Queen’s University 38 Blackrock College 22, Dub Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (8th) v SHANNON (10th), College Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Dublin University: LLWWLWLLWLLWL; Shannon: LWLLWLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 48; Tries: Oscar Cawley 6; Shannon: Points: John O’Sullivan 52; Tries: Oisin Minogue 4

Preview: This is shaping up to be a real ‘eight-pointer’ between Dublin University and Shannon. Both perched at the wrong end of the table, crucial points are on offer for both clubs as they look to raise their hopes of avoiding relegation this season.

Trinity are four points ahead of second-from-bottom Highfield, and Tony Smeeth’s youngsters will be going all out to banish the thoughts of contesting a promotion/relegation play-off or suffering relegation for the second year running.

Bottom side Shannon did win the clubs’ first meeting, 20-15, but have lost eight matches on the bounce since then. They have had some close battles along the way, and will be determined to improve their away form after losing on their last two visits to College Park, including a 38-9 reversal last year.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 20, 2024: Dublin University 38 Shannon 9, College Park; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Shanon 20 Dublin University 15, Thomond Park back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Dublin University to win

NENAGH ORMOND (2nd) v HIGHFIELD (9th), New Ormond Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWWWWLWL; Highfield: WLLLLLLLWWLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 123; Tries: Dylan Murphy 6; Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 78; Tries: Travis Coomey 7

Preview: Another Munster derby for Nenagh this weekend, and one they have to pick up a win in, otherwise Old Belvedere’s lead at the summit could further increase. Highfield will be a tough task.

Dropped points last weekend have put more pressure on Nenagh to close the gap to the leaders. Two of their three defeats this season have arrived in their last five games, they look on track to make the play-offs, but still have the aim no doubt of fighting for that league title.

For Highfield the aim is staying up and a win here doubled with Shannon keeping Trinity pointless elsewhere, could well put them into eight spot. The Leesiders have had a tough season to date, but are well capable of getting a result, and put Nenagh under pressure in the reverse tie, losing 31-22 in the end.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 26, 2019: Highfield 40 Nenagh Ormond 22, Woodleigh Park; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Highfield 22 Nenagh Ormond 31, Woodleigh Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

OLD BELVEDERE (1st) v OLD WESLEY (3rd), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: WWLWWWWWWWWWW; Old Wesley: WLDWLWWWLWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Sam Wisniewski 109; Tries: Calum Dowling 15; Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 120; Tries: Paidi Farrell 8

Preview: What a Dublin derby we have in store in Ollie Campbell Park, the leaders against their near neighbours who sit in third spot. If you kicked a ball from Ollie Campbell Park, chances are it would land close to the home of Old Wesley in nearby Energia Park.

A derby that will for sure pack plenty of excitement. The leaders are 12 clear at the summit, and made it ten straight wins last weekend. Quenton O’Neale’s charges are in flying form of late, with captain Calum Dowling and Jack Keating just scoring tries for fun.

Wesley lost the reverse tie 21-16 back in October, but did win their last trip to Ollie Campbell just over a year ago 20-3. A dramatic return to winning ways last weekend at home to UCC kept them in the hunt for top four, Ian Cassidy continued to shine from the tee, while wingers Eoin Murphy and Paidi Farrell, along with scrum-half Andrew Doyle all grabbed a brace of ties each.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 13, 2024: Old Belvedere 3 Old Wesley 20, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Old Wesley 16 Old Belvedere 21, Energia Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

UCC (5th) v NAAS (7th), the Mardyke

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCC: LWWWLLWLLLWLL; Naas: LWWLWLLLLLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 75; Tries: Sean Condon 9; Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 98; Tries: Jack Sheridan 7

Preview: With the end of the season fast approaching, UCC are in need of a win to keep them in the mix for top four, while Naas could leapfrog them in the table if they manage to get a result in The Mardyke.

Three defeats in a row could be on the cards this weekend for UCC, unless they can turn the tide against Naas. At home they have been quite strong, losing two of their six home ties this season. Tomas O’Leary’s men will be aiming for an improvement this weekend.

Naas narrowly won the reverse tie 34-30 and have won their last two trips to The Mardyke. Coming off the back of victory over Trinity last weekend, Naas will have confidence coming down to Cork. And knowing where they could sit on Saturday evening might add some more pressure to Johne Murphy’s men.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 20, 2024: Naas 36 UCC 24, Forenaughts; Saturday, October 26, 2024: Naas 34 UCC 30, Forenaughts

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCC to win

