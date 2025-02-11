Fantasy Rugby Round 2 Winner Announced

Congratulations to our Round 2 winner Trevor Rowland whose Team Trev topped the the Official Irish Rugby Fans league on Six Nations Fantasy. He wins a pair of tickets to an Autumn Nations Series game in November.

Trevor’s team included Jack Conan as his supersub earning him 90 points, while Ireland capatain Caelan Doris garnered 106 points towards his Round total of 528.

League ID: 143431

Round 1 winner Team Bres also earned a pair of tickets to one of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series matches in November. You can still join the league or sign up for a chance to win some fantastic prizes.

Trevor’s team was: