Ireland Squad Update

The Ireland squad returned to Dublin on Monday afternoon and the Match Day 23 from Sunday’s bonus point win over Scotland will enjoy a short break before returning for a mini camp from Wednesday night in Dublin.

Tadhg Furlong continues to make good progress, as do Mack Hansen and Joe McCarthy with the Ireland management optimistic about their availability for the Wales fixture on Saturday, 22 February at the Principality Stadium (Kick-off 2.15pm).

A number of players have been released to their respective provinces for URC action this weekend.