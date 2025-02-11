Kevin Potts Appointed To EPCR Board

Kevin Potts, CEO of the Irish Rugby Football Union, has been appointed to the Board of EPCR, representing the Celtic unions, FIR and SARU. Potts joined the IRFU in 2005, became the COO in 2014 and was appointed CEO in 2021. Prior to his joining the IRFU, he occupied a series of senior management positions and brings a wealth of rugby and business knowledge to the EPCR Board.

McKay said: “We are delighted Kevin is joining the Board of EPCR. He has been involved with the IRFU for 20 years now and is one of the most respected CEOs across the world of rugby.

“His commercial and rugby experience will bring a wealth of knowledge to EPCR, as well as his passion for the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup, and international club rugby more generally. His input will be invaluable as we approach our 30th Final and beyond.”

Potts said: “I am delighted to join the EPCR Board and contribute to the continued success and future evolution of such hugely important tournaments. European rugby has always been a source of immense pride for Ireland, and our rich history of participation and achievement that has captivated our fans is something we are very proud of.

Google Ad Manager – 300×250 – In Article

“I’m excited to help further elevate the standard of the Investec Champions Cup and Challenge Cup, ensuring they continue to capture the passion and spirit that makes international club rugby special to so many.”

The Board and the General Assembly comprising of six unions, three leagues and independent directors of EPCR, the organisers of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup, are pleased to confirm that they have unanimously invited Dominic McKay to continue as Independent Non-Executive Chairman.

McKay will continue as EPCR Chairman for a second three-year term leading the organisation through to the end of June 2028. During his first term, McKay undertook an Executive Chairman role guiding the organisation through the end of the Covid period and re-energising the Governance and Executive teams at EPCR.

With his recent appointment as CEO at the Scottish Events Campus, he will undertake the Chair role in a Non-Executive capacity. Under his Chairmanship, EPCR has established a new strategy that has led to recover commercial and digital growth, a successful return to a Pool format, expansion of the tournaments to include South African clubs and Georgia’s Black Lion, the installation of

a new Title Partner in global wealth management firm Investec, and launching the celebration of the competition’s 30th season. He also welcomed new Board members onto the EPCR Board, including EPCR CEO Jacques Raynaud.

On behalf of the Board, Independent Non-Executive Director Arnaud Nourry said: “We are delighted Dominic has agreed to stay on for a second term as EPCR Chairman. Dominic received the full and unanimous support from his Board, League and Union colleagues and it is testament to how highly-regarded he is by the rugby family. Dominic has spearheaded the growth at EPCR with the new team and we are in a very strong position as we move into his second term.

“We would like to recognise all his work so far, congratulate him on his recent appointment as CEO of SEC, and thank him for agreeing to extend his term as Chairman, which he will continue alongside this new role with the support of both EPCR and SEC.”

Potts replaces Andrea Rinaldo as representative of the United Rugby Championship and will chair EPCR’s Sporting and Tournaments Committee. Rinaldo steps down after six years serving on EPCR’s Board.

McKay said: “Andrea has been an integral part of the Board for the past six years and has led the Sporting and Tournaments Committee through a very diCicult Covid period, adapting the format in light of the challenges we faced and overseeing the successful return-to-Pools in 2022. Personally, I have very much enjoyed working with him and would like to thank him for his passion, expertise and real love for EPCR.”

Rinaldo added: “Now is a suitable time for me to step down from my position on the EPCR Board, to encourage rotation and enable new additions to the make-up of the Board. “Overall, it has been a great honour and a real pleasure to represent FIR, IRFU, SRU and WRFU on the EPCR Board, and to serve the Company in various capacities for more than 20 years.”

EPCR can also confirm Mark McCafferty will continue in his role as independent director McCafferty has been involved with EPCR since its inception following the transition from ERC in 2014, in his roles with Premiership Rugby Limited and the PRO14 and now as one of three independent directors, alongside Arnaud Nourry and McKay.

The EPCR Board is made up of the following members:

Dominic McKay (Independent Non-Executive Chairman)

Jacques Raynaud (EPCR CEO)

Martin Anayi (United Rugby Championship CEO)

Emmanuel Eschalier (Ligue Nationale de Rugby CEO)

Simon Massie-Taylor (Premiership Rugby Limited CEO)

Mark McCafferty (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Arnaud Nourry (Independent Non-Executive Director)

Kevin Potts (IRFU CEO)

Bill Sweeney (RFU CEO)