EnergiaAIL Women’s Division: Round 13 Previews

In the latest round of Energia All-Ireland League Women’s Division action , the reverse fixtures from November include a trip to UL Bohemian for fifth-placed Wicklow, and a Leinster derby between Suttonians and Tullow.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE WOMEN’S DIVISION – ROUND 13:

Saturday, February 8

Kick-off 5pm unless stated –

BLACKROCK COLLEGE (3rd) v BALLINCOLLIG (9th), Stradbrook

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Blackrock College: LWLWWWWWWWWW; Ballincollig: LDWLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Blackrock College: Points: Maggie Boylan 70; Tries: Maggie Boylan 14; Ballincollig: Points: Emma Connolly 27; Tries: Niamh Crotty 5

Preview: Blackrock College are still pressing for a home semi-final berth, but have seven points to make up on UL Bohemian in second place. They put 49 unanswered points on Galwegians in the last round, with in-form winger Maggie Boylan taking her season’s haul to 14 tries.

Ballincollig, who lost 68-5 at home to Blackrock in November, have fallen into the bottom two after losing at Cooke. They are missing number 8 Shirley Bailey, who starts for the Clovers on Sunday, but the likes of Anna Kavanagh and Aoife Madigan give them good depth in the back row.

Blackrock are set to field an unchanged team following on from that dominant eight-try performance in Glenina. Their front row was prominent the last day, with busy hooker Ann-Marie Rooney helping herself to two tries, and Leinster prop Aoife Moore also getting on the scoresheet.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 30, 2024: Ballincollig 5 Blackrock College 42, Tanner Park; Saturday, November 16, 2024: Ballincollig 5 Blackrock College 68, Tanner Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

OLD BELVEDERE (4th) v COOKE (8th), Ollie Campbell Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Belvedere: LLLWWWWWWWLW; Cooke: LWLLLLLLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Belvedere: Points: Megan Edwards 75; Tries: Megan Edwards 15; Cooke: Points: Amanda Morton 26; Tries: Niamh Marley, Stacey Sloan 3 each

Preview: 50 points was the difference when these teams met almost three months ago, but Cooke, buoyed by their well-judged win over Ballincollig, look in much better fettle now. Their back-line is growing in confidence, with young winger Enya Hughes bagging a brace of tries in the last round.

Despite Old Belvedere having 11 players involved in the Celtic Challenge this weekend, head coach Tania Rosser has been managing her squad really well. Featuring at number 8, Mullingar RFC product Kara Mulcahy is one of the young players who has impressed as a regular starter.

Looking forward to tomorrow’s encounter, ‘Belvo’s experienced centre Elise O’Byrne-White said: “Cooke are building, they’re a different team this side of Christmas. Very strong up front. We’re not taking it for granted, this game. It’s exciting. We’re starting to get into the business end of the season.”

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 16, 2024: Cooke 5 Old Belvedere 67, Shaw’s Bridge; Saturday, November 16, 2024: Cooke 0 Old Belvedere 50, Shaw’s Bridge

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

SUTTONIANS (7th) v TULLOW (10th), JJ McDowell Memorial Grounds

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Suttonians: WDLLWWLLLLLL; Tullow: LLLLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Suttonians: Points: Lauren Farrell McCabe 37; Tries: Lauren Farrell McCabe 5; Tullow: Points: Grace Kelly 20; Tries: Grace Kelly 4

Preview: Suttonians host Tullow as part of a much-anticipated triple header at their Station Road home, with the Men’s 2nds and 1sts in action before them. Bottom side Tullow, who were held scoreless by UL Bohemian a fortnight ago, soldier on in search of their first league point

Sutts ran out 48-12 winners over the Carlow outfit in November, their scores including a combined 16 points from captain Meabh O’Brien and her centre partner Lauren Farrell McCabe. They have lost Dutch back rower Isa Prins to Harlequins as injury cover for the rest of the season.

Tullow head coach Paul Canavan has praised the infectious work-rate and spirit within his squad, key ingredients in a side that has shown definite improvements recently against tough opposition. They are on a steep learning curve, but the experience is sure to stand them in good stead going forward.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 16, 2024: Tullow 12 Suttonians 48, Blackgates

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Suttonians to win

UL BOHEMIAN (2nd) v WICKLOW (5th), UL 4G pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UL Bohemian: WLWWWWWWWWWW; Wicklow: WWWLLLLWWWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UL Bohemian: Points: Kate Flannery 56; Tries: Chisom Ugwueru, Eilís Cahill 10 each; Wicklow: Points: Beth Roberts 51; Tries: Naoise O’Reilly 9

Preview: This should be an entertaining match-up on the University’s 4G pitch, especially with Wicklow battle-hardened from going up against leaders Railway Union last time out. They will have to work hard to contain UL’s dynamic attack, which is averaging 53 points per game.

Abby Moyles and former Ireland international Nicole Cronin pair up at half-back for Bohs, who have made eight changes in personnel. Eight of their players are set to play for the Clovers this weekend, so the likes of Lily Brady, Aoibheann Hahessy, Sarah Garrett, and Clodagh O’Halloran return up front.

Wicklow deservedly drew encouragement from their second half display against Railway, when they outscored them by two tries to one. Naoise O’Reilly and stand-in captain Rachel Griffey both crossed the whitewash, taking their hauls for the season to nine and seven tries respectively.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, December 9, 2023: UL Bohemian 28 Wicklow 0, Annacotty; Saturday, November 16, 2024: Wicklow 19 UL Bohemian 59, Ashtown Lane

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UL Bohemian to win

RAILWAY UNION (1st) v GALWEGIANS (6th), Park Avenue

* Match called off – Railway Union awarded 28-0 result and five league points; Galwegians deducted five points for conceding match

* Match called off – Railway Union awarded 28-0 result and five league points; Galwegians deducted five points for conceding match