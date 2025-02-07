IRFU Celebrates 150th Anniversary With Heartfelt Gift To Newborns

To mark the 150th anniversary of Ireland’s first-ever international men’s rugby match on February 15th, 1875, the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) is launching a unique and heartwarming initiative—one that will welcome a new generation of rugby fans into the fold.

On this momentous date in history, all babies born in Ireland on February 15th, 2025, will receive a special gift: their very first Irish Rugby replica kit, a keepsake that will be cherished as both a symbol of their birthplace and a part of the sport’s rich heritage.

In the spirit of rugby’s lasting connection with community, parents of these newborns can easily claim the gift by submitting a copy of their baby’s birth certificate via email to 150events@irfu.ie. Once received, the IRFU will send out the exclusive kit, ensuring that every little one born on this milestone day is introduced to the world of Irish rugby in the most memorable way possible.

IRFU President Declan Madden shared his enthusiasm:

“The Irish Rugby jersey is an iconic symbol of national pride and passion. As families across Ireland celebrate the birth of their children on February 15th, we’re thrilled to be able to share this moment with them by welcoming the next generation of rugby fans with open arms—and with their very first kit.”

Paul Dean, Chair of the IRFU 150 Working Group, added: “This initiative is a celebration of both the rich history of Irish rugby and the exciting future ahead. We’re proud to offer these gifts to families and to be part of their joyful moments as we mark 150 years of Irish rugby.”

The 15th of February 2025 promises to be a day of celebration for both the sport and the nation—and now, it will also be a day to welcome Ireland’s newest generation of rugby supporters. Whether they grow up to pull on the green jersey themselves or cheer from the sidelines, this thoughtful gesture from the IRFU is a lasting reminder of the community spirit that defines Irish rugby.