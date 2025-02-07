EnergiaAIL Men’s Divisions 1A & 1B: Round 13 Previews

The final third of the Energia All-Ireland League’s regular season begins with some blockbuster matches, including a mouth-watering Dublin 6W derby between Terenure College and St. Mary’s College – two teams currently in the top four.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1A – ROUND 13:

Saturday, February 8

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

BALLYNAHINCH (5th) v LANSDOWNE (6th), Ballymacarn Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Ballynahinch: WLWWWWWLLDLW; Lansdowne: LWLWLLWWLWWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Ballynahinch: Points: Conor Rankin 64; Tries: Claytan Milligan 7; Lansdowne: Points: Stephen Madigan 63; Tries: Andy Marks 9

Preview: Ballynahinch showed again how potent their maul can be with three tries direct from lineouts at UCD. Replacement hooker Kelvin Hamilton helped himself to a hat-trick, and that forward grunt could prove crucial when fifth plays sixth at Ballymacarn Park tomorrow afternoon.

‘Hinch will have some changes as Conor McKee, James Humphreys, and Reuben Crothers were involved in Ulster’s game against Queensland Reds. Five points separate these teams in the table, with Lansdowne eager to bounce back from losing to Clontarf despite scoring six tries.

Former City of Armagh hooker Jack Treanor is the only change from that 49-46 defeat to ‘Tarf. Leinster Academy duo Hugo McLaughlin and Liam Molony both start, and Lansdowne’s bench includes Connacht prop Temi Lasisi who has been released to get some game-time.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 23, 2024: Ballynahinch 10 Lansdowne 5, Ballymacarn Park; Saturday, November 9, 2024: Lansdowne 25 Ballynahinch 27, Aviva Stadium back pitch

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Ballynahinch to win

CORK CONSTITUTION (2nd) v CITY OF ARMAGH (8th), Temple Hill

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Cork Constitution: LWWLLWDWWWWW; City of Armagh: LLWLWLWLLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Cork Constitution: Points: James Taylor 68; Tries: Sean French 6; City of Armagh: Points: Kyle Faloon 93; Tries: Sam Cunningham 5

Preview: Adam Maher’s opportunist 73rd-minute try, coming straight off a restart, proved decisive for Cork Constitution when they edged out St. Mary’s College last time out. The defending champions are unbeaten in seven games, but know they cannot afford to be complacent.

Munster prop Mark Donnelly comes in as one of Cork Con’s four personnel changes for the visit of eighth-placed City of Armagh. Rob Jermyn and Joe O’Leary have been added to the back-line, while recent Munster debutant Danny Sheahan features on the replacements bench.

Kyle Faloon kicked Armagh to a last-gasp victory over Young Munster, moving them seven points clear of second-from-bottom UCD. Former Ireland Under-18 Men’s Sevens captain Charlie Worth steps up to make his All-Ireland League debut in the centre, with Tim McNiece and Evin Crummie both injured.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 6, 2024: City of Armagh 24 Cork Constitution 40, Palace Grounds; Saturday, November 9, 2024: City of Armagh 26 Cork Constitution 28, Palace Grounds

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Cork Constitution to win

UCD (9th) v GARRYOWEN (10th), UCD Bowl

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: UCD: LLLWLWLLLLLL; Garryowen: WLLLLLLLLLLL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – UCD: Points: James Tarrant 56; Tries: Bobby Sheehan 6; Garryowen: Points: Dylan Hicks 33; Tries: Donnacha Byrne 4

Preview: A big opportunity here for either team to end their winless streak, with UCD losing their last six games, and bottom side Garryowen’s losing run stretching back to September. The students won 29-19 at Dooradoyle in November, boosted by Thomas Quinn’s brace of tries.

UCD welcome back winger Alex O’Grady following an injury-plagued two seasons, and centre Ben Brownlee, who is training with Munster on a short-term basis, also starts. Their pack is bolstered by Leinster’s James Culhane, Diarmuid Mangan, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, and Andrew Sparrow.

After completing with six-month spell with Munster, Bryan Fitzgerald returns to captain Garryowen in the centre alongside Gordon Wood, whose teenage brother Tom features at out-half. Munster Academy hooker Max Clein and Connacht’s Oisin McCormack are the Light Blues’ two changes up front.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 18, 2023: UCD 52 Garryowen 12, UCD Bowl; Saturday, November 9, 2024: Garryowen 19 UCD 29, Dooradoyle

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: UCD to win

YOUNG MUNSTER (7th) v CLONTARF (1st), Tom Clifford Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Young Munster: WWLLWLLLWWLL; Clontarf: WWWLWWLWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Young Munster: Points: Julian Leszczynski 88; Tries: Stephen McLoughlin 7; Clontarf: Points: Conor Kelly 132; Tries: Tadhg Bird 9

Preview: Since back-to-back derby wins over Garryowen, Young Munster have lost to former leaders St. Mary’s College, and also been pipped by Armagh right at the death. Their top four hopes have taken a hit, with fourth-placed Terenure College now 10 points ahead of them.

The Cookies need a big performance and result against current table toppers Clontarf, and with that in mind, the Munster Academy contingent of Shay McCarthy, Jake O’Riordan, Evan O’Connell, and Ruadhán Quinn all come into the starting XV, along with Connacht hooker Adam McBurney.

Clontarf slot Charlie Ward and Barry Gray into a front row missing Ivan Soroka and captain Dylan Donnellan. Number 8 John Vinson impressed during that high-scoring duel with Lansdowne, and is the division’s second leading ball carrier (130) and the forward who has the most running metres (794.4) so far.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 2, 2024: Clontarf 31 Young Munster 12, Castle Avenue; Saturday, November 9, 2024: Clontarf 26 Young Munster 20, Castle Avenue

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Young Munster to win

TERENURE COLLEGE (4th) v ST. MARY’S COLLEGE (3rd), Lakelands Park, 3pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Terenure College: WLWWLLWWWDWW; St. Mary’s College: LWLWWWDWWLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Terenure College: Points: Chris Cosgrave 83; Tries: Craig Adams 6; St. Mary’s College: Points: Conor Hayes 86; Tries: Mark Fogarty 10

Preview: The giant marquee is up and a massive crowd is expected for this latest Dublin 6W derby. Terenure College lost the first fixture by 10 points and have been itching for their shot at revenge. Narrowly beaten by Cork Con last time out, St. Mary’s College are just a single point ahead of ‘Nure in the table.

Connacht’s Colm Reilly swaps in for Richie Fahy as St. Mary’s starting scrum half, and hooker Jack Nelson Murray is their only other change. Mark McHugh’s men have accumulated nine try-scoring bonus points to date, with the razor sharp Mark Fogarty crossing four times against Con.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, March 24, 2018: Terenure College 35 St. Mary’s College 5, Lakelands Park; Saturday, November 9, 2024: St. Mary’s College 32 Terenure College 22, Templeville Road

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Terenure College to win

Eight points separate Old Belvedere and Nenagh Ormond in the race for the Division 1B title and automatic promotion, while ten is the difference between the bottom three teams in an ever-developing relegation battle.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE MEN’S DIVISION 1B – ROUND 13:

Saturday, February 8

Kick-off 2.30pm unless stated –

NAAS (7th) v DUBLIN UNIVERSITY (8th), Forenaughts, tonight, 8pm

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Naas: LWWLWLLLLLWL; Dublin University: LLWWLWLLWLLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Naas: Points: Peter Osborne 90; Tries: Jack Sheridan 7; Dublin University: Points: Matty Lynch 48; Tries: Oscar Cawley 5

Preview: Friday Night Lights action returns to Forenaughts where Naas have only won three of their six league games there this season. As things stand, they are only five points above second-from-bottom Highfield, so improving their home form is a must with regards to pushing for the top four.

Dublin University have won two of their last four matches, with two-try centre Hugh Goddard helping them to beat Naas 24-22 in November. They retained the Dudley Cup last time out against UCC, and forwards Arthur O’Rahilly, Cuan Doyle, and Spencer O’Connell are their three changes for tonight.

Naas head coach Johne Murphy has kept most of the team that brought home two bonus points from Blackrock intact. Namibian-born Poland international Michal Haznar gets the nod on the left wing, and John King and Muiris Cleary are the two fresh inclusions in the pack.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, November 9, 2024: Dublin University 24 Naas 22, College Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Naas to win

HIGHFIELD (9th) v OLD BELVEDERE (1st), Woodleigh Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Highfield: WLLLLLLLWWLW; Old Belvedere: WWLWWWWWWWWW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Highfield: Points: Shane O’Riordan 73; Tries: Travis Coomey 7; Old Belvedere: Points: Sam Wisniewski 109; Tries: Calum Dowling 15

Preview: Two sides at opposite ends of the table, albeit that Highfield have revived themselves impressively with three wins in the last four rounds. In overcoming Shannon twice and then Old Wesley last time out, they have reeled in Trinity who are now only four points better off than them.

In the only changes from the hard-earned 13-6 triumph over Wesley, full-back Jamie Shanahan and flanker Mark Fitzgibbon will both start for the Corkmen against Old Belvedere. ‘Belvo scored nine tries and 57 points in all when they beat tomorrow’s opponents back in November.

Aiming for a tenth win on the bounce, Quenton O’Neale’s charges are set to field an unchanged starting XV after hammering Queen’s University 71-14. Their captain Calum Dowling touched down twice in that game, taking his season’s haul to 15 as the division’s top try scorer.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, February 10, 2024: Old Belvedere 27 Highfield 27, Ollie Campbell Park; Saturday, November 9, 2024: Old Belvedere 57 Highfield 21, Ollie Campbell Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Belvedere to win

OLD WESLEY (3rd) v UCC (5th), Energia Park

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Old Wesley: WLDWLWWWLWWL; UCC:LWWWLLWLLLWL

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Old Wesley: Points: Ian Cassidy 111; Tries: Paidi Farrell 6; UCC: Points: Daniel Squires 75; Tries: Sean Condon 9

Preview: Two teams who suffered narrow defeats a fortnight ago, as Old Wesley lost out by seven points at Highfield, while UCC fell three points short of Trinity in the capital. This is a crunch match for the Cork students in particular, hoping to bridge that gap to Blackrock College in fourth.

Notably, the early November fixture was also close, Old Wesley prevailing 31-27 at the Mardyke thanks in the main to a three-try first half salvo. Andrew Doyle, who made his Ireland Under-20 debut last week against England, starts at scrum half as one of Wesley’s four changes in personnel.

Paul Graham, Darragh French, and James Wixted come into a UCC back-line missing top try scorer Sean Condon (9 tries). The visitors’ starting pack is unchanged and includes highly-rated young second row Conor Ryan, who is part of the Ireland Club XV training squad.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 27, 2024: UCC 10 Old Wesley 35, the Mardyke; Saturday, November 9, 2024: UCC 27 Old Wesley 31, the Mardyke

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Old Wesley to win

QUEEN’S UNIVERSITY (6th) v NENAGH ORMOND (2nd), Dub Lane

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Queen’s University: WLLLWLLWWLWL; Nenagh Ormond: WWDLWWWWWWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Queen’s University: Points: Jack Murphy 65; Tries: Lorcan McLoughlin 7; Nenagh Ormond: Points: Conor McMahon 121; Tries: Dylan Murphy 6

Preview: The fixture gods have not been kind to Queen’s University who face the division’s leading two teams in quick succession. Injuries, and Ireland U-20 and Ulster call-ups, including prop Bryan O’Connor who was one of their try scorers against Old Belvedere, make things even tougher for them.

Scrum half Harvey Patterson is part a reshuffled Queen’s back-line, and props Jack Boal and Flynn Longstaff are promoted from the bench to start. Aided by Conor McMahon’s 14 points from the tee, Nenagh Ormond won 22-14 when they hosted the students three months ago.

Second-placed Nenagh, who have eight points to make up on Belvedere. got back to winning ways against Shannon in the last round. Ben Pope replaces Charlie O’Doherty at out-half in their only change this week. Key scrummager Mikey Doran is back to provide impact off the bench.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, January 28, 2023: Queen’s University 15 Nenagh Ormond 24, Dub Lane; Saturday, November 9, 2024: Nenagh Ormond 22 Queen’s University 14, New Ormond Park

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Nenagh Ormond to win

SHANNON (10th) v BLACKROCK COLLEGE (4th), Thomond Park back pitch

Energia All-Ireland League Season’s Form: Shannon: LWLLWLLLLLLL; Blackrock College: LLWWLWWWLWLW

Energia All-Ireland League Top Scorers – Shannon: Points: John O’Sullivan 52; Tries: Oisin Minogue 4; Blackrock College: Points: Conor O’Shaughnessy 96; Tries: Barry Galvin 6

Preview: Bottom side Shannon are hoping to avenge November’s 24-10 loss to Blackrock College, and in the process draw back within touching distance of Highfield. They were not far off it against Nenagh, with Matt Tepou’s breakaway try earning them a losing bonus point.

The Limerick men are without their top try scorer Oisin Minogue, who made his Ireland U-20 debut against England last week and is on the bench again for their trip to Scotland. The Blackrock trio of Ciarán Mangan, Alex Mullan, and Paddy Moore are also on U-20 duty in Edinburgh.

Blackrock boss Jams Blaney has made five changes to the team that ran out 36-29 winners over Naas. Leinster Academy scrum half Oliver Coffey joins Conor O’Shaughnessy at half-back, and there are also starts for Chris Rolland, Matthew Dwan, Dave McCarthy, and prop Andrew Savage, who replaces Moore at loosehead.

Recent League Meetings – Saturday, April 2, 2016: Blackrock College 21 Shannon 19, Stradbrook; Saturday, November 9, 2024: Blackrock College 24 Shannon 10, Stradbrook

IrishRugby.ie Prediction: Blackrock College to win

Keep up to date with all the latest news in our dedicated website hub at www.irishrugby.ie/energiaail, and follow #EnergiaAIL on social media channels.