Easterby Names Ireland Team To Face Scotland In Edinburgh

Ireland Coach Simon Easterby has named the Ireland Men’s Match Day Squad, sponsored by Vodafone, for Sunday’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Scotland at Murrayfield (Kick-off 3pm).

Following last weekend’s victory over England at Aviva Stadium, Ireland travel to Edinburgh to face Scotland in Sunday’s Round 2 encounter.

Caelan Doris will lead Ireland once again from the back row, with Cian Healy set to become Ireland’s most capped player in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations should he come off the bench for his 66th Championship appearance, surpassing Brian O’Driscoll (65).

Hugo Keenan, Mack Hansen and James Lowe start in an unchanged Ireland back three, with Bundee Aki and Robbie Henshaw forming the midfield partnership, while Jamison Gibson-Park and Sam Prendergast continue in the half-backs.

Up front, Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham once again pack down in the front row, with James Ryan and Tadhg Beirne in the engine room.

Peter O’Mahony is named at blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier at openside and captain Doris at number eight.

Easterby has experienced options on the bench to call upon, with Dan Sheehan, Healy, Thomas Clarkson, Ryan Baird and Jack Conan providing the forward reinforcements, while backs Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and Garry Ringrose complete Ireland’s Match Day Squad.

Simon Easterby said: “Sunday’s game presents a significant challenge against a Scotland side that had a very good Autumn Nations Series and have started the Six Nations with a positive bonus point win over Italy. We have taken confidence from the win over England this week and there are undoubtedly areas for improvement.

“Selection was a real challenge again which reinforces the competition for places. As we approach Round 2, it’s about improvement and building momentum. We know that we will need to start the game strongly and meet their physical challenge.”

Sunday’s match is live on RTÉ2 in Republic of Ireland and BBC One in the United Kingdom, while there is live radio commentary on RTÉ Radio 1.

Ireland (v Scotland):

15. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster)(43)

14. Mack Hansen (Corinthians/Connacht)(26)

13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster)(78)

12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht)(61)

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(37)

10. Sam Prendergast (Lansdowne/Leinster)(4)

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(39)

1. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster)(71)

2. Rónan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster)(38)

3. Finlay Bealham (Corinthians/Connacht)(47)

4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster)(68)

5. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster)(57)

6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster)(110)

7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster)(69)

8. Caelan Doris (St Mary’s College/Leinster)(captain)(48)

Replacements:

16. Dan Sheehan (Lansdowne/Leinster)(28)

17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster)(135)

18. Thomas Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)(3)

19. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)(24)

20. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)(47)

21. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster)(121)

22. Jack Crowley (Cork Constitution/Munster)(20)

23. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster)(64).