Top Of The Table Clash For Wolfhounds Against Gwalia Lightning

Virgin Media Park in Cork is the venue for a Celtic Challenge double header this Sunday where the Wolfhounds welcome Welsh side Gwalia Lightning for a 12.30pm kick off and the Clovers host Glasgow Warriors at 3.30pm.

The Wolfhounds, who currently sit top of the table, are up against second placed Gwalia Lightning, whose only loss so far in the competition has come against the Clovers in round three.

Head Coach Neill Alcorn has made several changes to the starting XV with Irish internationals Fiona Tuite and Brittany Hogan making their first starts in the competition, having both come off the bench last week. They’re joined in the pack by fellow international Christy Haney at prop.

In the backline Ella Roberts moves to full back, Vicky Elmes-Kinlan comes in at 14 with Aoife Dalton reclaiming the number 13 shirt and Katie Whelan starting at 9.

Tickets for double header are available from ticketmaster.ie

Both games will be shown live on IrishRugby+ and on the TG4 Player

Wolfhounds squad to play Gwalia Lightning at 12.30pm on Sunday February 9th

15. Ella Roberts (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)

14. Vicky Elmes Kinlan (Wicklow/Leinster)

13. Aoife Dalton (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

12. Eve Higgins (Railway Union)

11. Amy Larn (Athy/Leinster)

10. Dannah O’Brien (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

9. Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

1. Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

2. Maebh Clenaghan (Queens/Cooke/Ulster)

3. Christy Haney (Blackrock/Leinster)

4. Fiona Tuite (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

5. Cliodhna Ni Chonchobhair (Blackrock College/Leinster)

6. Claire Boles (Railway Union/Ulster) Captain

7. Erin King (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

8. Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere/Ulster)

Replacements

16. Kelly Burke (Mullingar/Leinster)

17. Tricia Doyle (Railway Union/Leinster)

18. Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

19. Alma Atagamen (Balbriggan/Leinster)

20. Molly Boyne (Railway Union/Leinster)

21. Erin McConnell (Wicklow/Leinster)

22. Katie Corrigan (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

23. Anna Doyle (Blackrock/Leinster)