Opta Facts: Men’s Six Nations – Scotland v Ireland

Two of the victorious teams from the opening round meet at Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Sunday (kick-off 3pm). Check out the Opta Facts, provided by Stats Perform , as Ireland travel to Scotland for their first away trip of the 2025 Guinness Men’s Six Nations .

– Scotland have won just four of their 25 matches against Ireland in the Guinness Men’s Six Nations (L21). Their 16% win rate in this fixture is their lowest against any nation in the Championship

– Ireland have won each of their last 10 Test matches against Scotland, their longest ever winning run in this fixture

– Ireland’s last defeat to Scotland came in the Six Nations at Murrayfield (a 22-27 loss in round 1 of the 2017 tournament)

– Scotland defeated Italy in the opening round of this year’s Championship and will be aiming to open a Men’s Six Nations campaign with two victories for just the second time after 2023

– This is just the second time Scotland have started the Six Nations with back-to-back home games after 2019, when they defeated Italy in the opening round before losing to Ireland in round 2

– Ireland have won 13 of their last 14 fixtures in the Men’s Six Nations (L1), although their lone defeat in that run came in their most recent away match in the Championship (v England in 2024)

– Ireland had won five in a row on the road before that defeat, their best ever run in the Men’s Six Nations

– Scotland made the most carries (162) and gained the most metres (529) of any team in the opening round of this year’s Championship, and were also the only side to concede fewer than 400 metres last weekend (381)

– Scotland (13/13) and Ireland (23/23) were the only teams to retain possession from 100% of their lineouts in round 1 last weekend

– Ireland’s 23 lineouts without losing any was the most by any team to maintain a 100% success rate in a Men’s Six Nations match

– Scotland recorded a 58% share of possession against Italy in their opening clash last Saturday, while Ireland recorded a 58% share of territory against England, with both rates being the highest of any teams last weekend

– Scotland’s Huw Jones scored three tries in round 1 and has now scored 15 in total in the Six Nations

– Two more tries would see Jones become Scotland’s top try scorer in the Championship, overtaking Stuart Hogg (16). Jones has scored a try in each of his last three Six Nations games against Ireland

– In addition to assisting three tries, Ireland winger James Lowe also gained the most metres (123) of any player across the opening round of the 2025 Six Nations, just ahead of Scotland duo Blair Kinghorn (111) and Darcy Graham (105) who were the only two other players to gain 100+ metres

– Cian Healy could make his 66th Six Nations appearance in Sunday’s match, moving him past Brian O’Driscoll (65) as the player with the most Championship appearances for Ireland. Only Alun Wyn Jones (67 – Wales) and Sergio Parisse (69 – Italy) have made more for any nation