International Trio Return For Ulster’s Challenge Game Against Reds

Hume makes a welcome return at outside centre following his long lay-off, after suffering an ACL injury against Cardiff last April. He underwent an ACL reconstruction and a meniscus repair.

Hume reforms his formidable centre partnership with McCloskey who returns from a hamstring injury, having not played for the province since December’s BKT United Rugby Championship derby defeat to Munster.

Also back from a hamstring problem, Stockdale will feature on the left wing for the first time since playing for Ireland during their Autumn Nations Series win over Fiji in November.

Ulster Head Coach, Richie Murphy, has named an extended 31-player squad for Friday night’s challenge, with a mixture of young prospects and front-line experience in line for crucial minutes against top quality opposition.

The front row sees loosehead prop Andy Warwick join hooker Tom Stewart and tighthead prop Corrie Barrett up front.

Lock, Alan O’Connor, captains the Ulstermen in the second row, where he is joined by Matthew Dalton who has rejoined his home province following stints playing in England and France.

In the back-row, Matty Rea starts as the blindside flanker, with 22-year-old Lorcan McLoughlin once again named at openside flanker, as he was in the province’s last competitive fixture. David McCann packs down at number eight.

23-year-old Conor McKee, who has been putting in strong performances for Ballynahinch in Division 1A of the All Ireland League, will start at scrum-half, with Aidan Morgan alongside him at fly-half.

Joining Stockdale in the back three are Ireland Sevens star Zac Ward on the right-wing and Jake Flannery at full-back.

The Ulster bench contains three Academy players eager to get minutes, with centre Wilhelm de Klerk, back-rower Tom Brigg and prop Jacob Boyd all hoping to impress if called upon.

The senior forward replacements are James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Bryan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan, Reuben Crothers and Kieran Treadwell.

Dave Shanahan, James Humphreys, Michael Lowry, Ben Carson, Jude Postlethwaite, Stewart Moore and Michael McDonald provide the backline options.

ULSTER (v Queensland Reds): Jake Flannery; Zac Ward, James Hume, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale; Aidan Morgan, Conor McKee; Andrew Warwick, Tom Stewart, Corrie Barrett, Alan O’Connor (capt), Matthew Dalton, Matthew Rea, Lorcan McLoughlin, David McCann.

Replacements: James McCormick, Eric O’Sullivan, Bryan O’Connor, Harry Sheridan, Tom Brigg, Dave Shanahan, James Humphreys, Wilhelm de Klerk, Jacob Boyd, Reuben Crothers, Michael Lowry, Ben Carson, Jude Postlethwaite, Stewart Moore, Michael McDonald, Kieran Treadwell.