Bell Departs Ulster Coaching Team

Bell departs to prepare for a new career opportunity outside of rugby, and the province has agreed to release him from his contract to facilitate his transition into the new position.

The departure brings an end to an association spanning over four decades, with the promising young centre first joining the Ulster ranks straight out of school and making his senior debut as an 18-year-old.

A standout talent at Coleraine Academical Institution, he went on to become an Ulster legend, his name being forever etched in the memories of the province’s greatest day when he delivered a player-of-the-match performance in the 1999 European Cup final win over Colomiers at Lansdowne Road.

Bell was also a key member of Ulster’s 2003 Celtic Cup and 2006 Celtic League title-winning teams.

After a superb playing career that saw him capped 36 times for Ireland, he embarked on a coaching journey that began as a PE teacher at Campbell College Belfast, before taking on a full-time role in the Ulster Rugby Academy.

Following a spell as an Elite Development Officer, he became the province’s assistant coach before joining Gloucester in 2015. He returned to Ulster in 2022 as defence coach, after working with Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors.