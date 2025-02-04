Bell Departs Ulster Coaching Team
Ulster Rugby has confirmed that Jonny Bell has left his role as defence coach of the senior Men’s team by mutual consent.
Bell departs to prepare for a new career opportunity outside of rugby, and the province has agreed to release him from his contract to facilitate his transition into the new position.
The departure brings an end to an association spanning over four decades, with the promising young centre first joining the Ulster ranks straight out of school and making his senior debut as an 18-year-old.
A standout talent at Coleraine Academical Institution, he went on to become an Ulster legend, his name being forever etched in the memories of the province’s greatest day when he delivered a player-of-the-match performance in the 1999 European Cup final win over Colomiers at Lansdowne Road.
Bell was also a key member of Ulster’s 2003 Celtic Cup and 2006 Celtic League title-winning teams.
After a superb playing career that saw him capped 36 times for Ireland, he embarked on a coaching journey that began as a PE teacher at Campbell College Belfast, before taking on a full-time role in the Ulster Rugby Academy.
Following a spell as an Elite Development Officer, he became the province’s assistant coach before joining Gloucester in 2015. He returned to Ulster in 2022 as defence coach, after working with Glasgow Warriors and Worcester Warriors.
Commenting on today’s announcement, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham, said: “First and foremost, I’d like to thank Jonny for his incredible contribution to rugby in Ulster over many years.
“As a proud Ulsterman, there are few people who have made the impact that he has on and off the pitch over such a long period of time.
“His work ethic and passion for his home province leaves an indelible mark on those of us who have been fortunate to have shared a pitch or worked with him.
With the news that Jonny has agreed to take up a new role outside of rugby, we have agreed to his request to be released from his contract to give him time to suitably prepare for it, and we wish him and his family well for the future.
“With Jonny moving on, we can also confirm that Willie Faloon, having been involved in a support capacity with the senior squad in recent months, will take on a more active role on a day-to-day basis for the remainder of the season.
“Full details of the coaching group for the 2025/26 season will be confirmed in the very near future.”
Speaking about his departure, Bell stated: “Ulster Rugby has been a huge part of my life for over 30 years, and it has been an absolute privilege to represent and coach my home province.
“From growing up watching the heroes of the ’80s, I developed a passion for the game and the province that has stayed with me since.
“To go on to play and work with such talented and dedicated players and staff over the years is something that I am incredibly grateful for, and I have cherished every moment.
“While it’s time for me to step into a new challenge outside of rugby, my passion for Ulster will never change.
“I am deeply thankful to everyone who has supported me throughout this incredible journey. I look forward to following the team as a fan and wish them every success for the future.”