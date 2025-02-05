Ireland U20 Women’s Team To Host Canada For Two Matches In May

The Ireland U20 Women’s Team, sponsored by PwC, will welcome Canada U20 Women’s team for two friendly matches this May. The games present a key development opportunity for both teams, with a particular focus on Ireland’s preparation for the upcoming Women’s Six Nations Summer Series.

These friendly matches will provide both teams with valuable international experience, allowing Ireland’s U20 players to build on their performances last year ahead of the Women’s Six Nations Summer Series, while also offering Canada an opportunity to further develop their squad.

Several of last year’s squad are in action in the Celtic Challenge including Jane Neill, who captained the side, and Ruth Campbell who won her first senior international cap in Ireland’s 150 Celebration match against Australia at the start of this season.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for our young players to test themselves against a strong Canadian team,” said Gillian McDarby, Head of Women’s Performance and Pathways.

“The matches will be an important part of our preparation for Women’s Pathway Competitions and in particular the Women’s Six Nations Summer Series, helping us to refine our strategies and provide our players with the experience they need to continue progressing on the international stage.”

“Last summer’s U20 women’s tour to Wales was a valuable experience for our next generation of rugby players in Canada, and we look to build upon that this year in Ireland,” said Dean Murten, Head Coach of Canada’s U20 Women’s Rugby Team.

“With these two matches, our aim is to present players with an elite competition experience that demonstrates what it takes to represent Canada at the highest levels while also supporting players in their ongoing training and development. It is an exciting year for Canadian women’s rugby, and we look forward to continuing to build up the future of our sport.”

These matches will be uncapped fixtures and will take place in May at the IRFU’s High Performance Centre in Blanchardstown.