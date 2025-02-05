Gibson-Park The Top Scrum Half Pick In Fantasy Rugby Week 1

Scrum-Half is a traditionally low-scoring position, but in Round 1, Jamison Gibson-Park (42 points) joined Antoine Dupont (31 points) in the higher echelons of the scoring in a Guinness Player of the Match performance , while the remaining scrum-half options were way behind on 20 points or less.

Team Bres lead the way in the Official Irish Rugby Fans league with 617 points thanks to the selection of some top points scorers in a number of positions and wins a pair of tickets to an Ireland Autumn Nations match.

League ID: 143431

In the second row the Second Row, Tadhg Beirne, Dafydd Jenkins and Will Rowlands all scored way beyond the average Second Row score.

The top scorer from Round 1 was Grégory Alldritt led the way with a huge 71 point haul – unsurprisingly, he was named Guinness Player of the Match. Not far behind Alldritt on 66 points was another POTM, Huw Jones. The only player in the Top 5 scorers who wasn’t a back row.

In terms of running with the ball, it was James Lowe and Blair Kinghorn who were both streets ahead compared to the rest of the pack with Lowe carrying for 167 metres and Kinghorn not far behind on 159 metres.

The final area we learned a bit more about is on the SuperSubs. In previous years, it was forwards that typically scored the highest for the Supersub, and again in Round 1 this was the case. Julian Marchand was the highest scorer off the bench, with 27 points, courtesy of a try scoring performance.

This netted those who selected him as a Supersub a massive 81 points. Dan Sheehan was close behind, having scored yet another try to record 25 points off the bench. One back who did deliver as a Supersub however was Emilien Gailleton, who also scored a try in his 13-minute cameo off the bench. Despite this, it seems the lowest-risk strategy remains to focus on hookers and back rowers, who will be on the field for a good period of time to build up a good score.

League ID: 143431