Round 1 Fantasy Rugby Winner Gets Pair Of Ireland Tickets

Congratulations to JP Breslin whose 617 points in Round 1 of the Official Irish Rugby Fans league on Six Nations Fantasy Rugby has won him a pair of tickets to one of Ireland’s Autumn Nations Series matches in November this year.

It was a close run thing at the top of the league with Team Bres just two points ahead of Team Noah (615) while Team Atoll10 was two points further back on 613.

All three teams opted for Louis Bielle-Biarrey whose two tries earned them valuable points, double in the case of the top two who had the flying French winger as their captain.

Scotland’s hatrick hero Huw Jones was another with a high value return on the opening weekend.

The Round 1 winning team was: Darcy Graham, Louis Bielle-Biarrey (c), Huw Jones, Tomas Menoncello, Théo Attissogbe, Marcus Smith, Antoine Dupont, Matt Fagerson, Jac Morgan, Josh van der Flier, Tadhg Beirne, Will Rowlands, Danilo Fischetti, Dave Cherry, Andrew Porter.

Attention now switches to Round 2 of the tournament and more prizes to be won.

Ireland’s match against Scotland on Sunday means the team will be named on Friday afternoon giving plenty of time for Fantasy teams to tweak their sides.

You can still sign up to Fantasy Rugby and join the Official Irish Rugby Fans league for your chance to win tickets and merchandise.

League ID: 143431