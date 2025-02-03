Ireland Squad Update As Two Uncapped Players Called Up

The Ireland squad has stepped up its preparations ahead of the Round 2 Guinness Men’s Six Nations clash against Scotland in Murrayfield next Sunday (Kick-off 3pm).

Munster’s Thomas Ahern and Connacht’s Shayne Bolton have been added to the squad this week.

Finlay Bealham and Mack Hansen will be monitored over the coming days after receiving treatment for leg injuries during Saturday’s win over England and it is hoped that both players will be available.

Tadhg Furlong (calf) and Joe McCarthy (concussion) have both stepped up their rehabilitation programmes and a decision on their availability will be made later this week.

The Ireland team will be named on Friday morning.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Brien and Mark Sexton have joined the Coaching Team this week and will form part of Mike Prendergast’s management for the Ireland ‘A’ international against England in Bristol on Sunday, 23 February (Kick-off 1pm).