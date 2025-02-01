Clohessy Claims Hat-Trick As Clovers Shut Out Brython Thunder

Jane Clohessy’s first-half hat-trick of tries put the Clovers on course for a 58-0 win over Brython Thunder in the latest round of the Celtic Challenge . Watch the match back on irishrugby+ .

CELTIC CHALLENGE – ROUND 6:

Saturday, February 1 –

CLOVERS 58 BRYTHON THUNDER 0, Kingspan Stadium

Scorers: Clovers: Tries: Jane Clohessy 3, Anna McGann 2, Sophie Barrett 2, Amee-Leigh Costigan 2, Chisom Ugwueru; Cons: Nicole Fowley 4

Brython Thunder: –

HT: Clovers 34 Brython Thunder 0

Clohessy, the daughter of former Munster and Ireland prop Peter, grasped her chance to shine at Kingspan Stadium as the Clovers remain within reach of the Wolfhounds at the top of the table.

Denis Fogarty’s charges, who ‘nilled’ a team for the first time in their two-year history, have five points to make up and a game in hand following last week’s postponement of their trip to Glasgow.

Captained by Amee-Leigh Costigan for the first time, the Clovers cruised into a 34-0 half-time lead. Player-of-the-match Clohessy’s hat-trick was the centre-piece, and Anna McGann, Sophie Barrett, and Costigan also touched down.

Chisom Ugwueru got on the scoresheet early on the restart, before Barrett, McGann, and Costigan completed their braces in a 10-try rout. They return to Cork for a double header next Sunday, facing Glasgow Warriors (kick-off 3.30pm – live on irishrugby+). Click here to buy tickets.

A rapid start from the Clovers in Belfast saw dynamic lock Clohessy score inside three minutes. Deirbhile Nic a Bháird carried twice off an early lineout platform, before Clohessy, with Barrett on the latch, proved unstoppable from five metres out.

The hosts built an early 12-point lead after a terrific run from deep by flying winger Ugwueru. She collected a kick inside her own 22, stepped inside Savannah Picton Powell and dashed downfield, beating three more players in the process.

The Clovers made the possession count when Méabh Deely’s skip pass put McGann charging over from the right wing, handing off Hannah Lane on her way to the whitewash. Nicole Fowley followed up with her first successful conversion.

Seren Singleton and Hannah Bluck spearheaded a promising set of attacking phases for Thunder. Amy Williams gathered her own chip kick to bring her side close to the try-line, but the Clovers managed to hold up Singleton.

There was no let up in terms of the game’s pace, with Costigan winning a breakdown penalty and taking it quickly. Thunder regrouped well, but Clohessy soon surged onto a Fowley pass, spinning out of full-back Lane’s tackle to cross with aplomb from 27 metres out.

Fowley’s right boot extended the lead to 19 points, and the bonus point was ticked off early on in the second quarter. The Clovers pack worked the ball infield off a lineout, and Ulster prop Barrett’s powerful carry saw her drive over to the left of the posts.

The Welsh outfit drew encouragement from a scrum penalty, and international centre Bluck forcing two penalties at the breakdown. However, they could not capitalise on the possession, and Emily Gavin was first to a loose ball at the back of a lineout.

The Clovers countered brilliantly to add another try in the 35th minute, this time Costigan and McGann doing the damage with their speed and strength. Emily Lane did well to secure ruck ball, and Nic a Bháird fed Clohessy for her easiest finish of the day.

A sixth try was squeezed in off a scrum before the interval. The Clovers half-backs and Deely combined to send Costigan darting over from just outside the visitors’ 22, leaving 34 points between the teams at the turnaround.

Brython Thunder were behind their posts just two minutes into the second half, as the Clovers kept their foot firmly on the gas. Caitríona Finn scooped a pass out for Ugwueru to make it over in the left corner, getting the ball down despite the presence of two defenders.

The hosts’ impressive front row of Siobhán McCarthy, Gavin, and Barrett continued to be very effective ball carriers, often looking for offloads too. Barrett duly doubled her tally in the 50th minute, getting outside Stella Orrin to score after a strong Brianna Heylmann carry.

Following Fowley’s conversion for a 46-0 scoreline, Thunder displayed their scrummaging ability again, winning one against the head and then earning a penalty on the hour mark. Skipper Natalia John also had a crucial steal to avoid leaking another score.

UL Bohemian and Munster duo Anna McInerney and Aoife Corey were full of industry off the home bench. Entering the closing stages, the latter’s well-timed pass put McGann over in the right corner, stretching out of Bluck’s cover tackle.

The Clovers then created the space for a last-minute seven-pointer, working the ball infield from a scrum. McGann got away from Gabby Healan, allowing Corey to release Costigan for the line. Fowley tagged on the extras with a crisp strike.

TIME LINE: 3 minutes – Clovers try: Jane Clohessy – 5-0; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 5-0; 6 mins – Clovers try: Anna McGann – 10-0; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 12-0; 19 mins – Clovers try: Jane Clohessy – 17-0; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 19-0; 23 mins – Clovers try: Sophie Barrett – 24-0; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 24-0; 35 mins – Clovers try: Jane Clohessy – 29-0; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 29-0; 38 mins – Clovers try: Amee-Leigh Costigan – 34-0; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 34-0; Half-time – Clovers 34 Brython Thunder 0; 42 mins – Clovers try: Chisom Ugwueru – 39-0; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 39-0; 50 mins – Clovers try: Sophie Barrett – 44-0; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 46-0; 69 mins – Clovers try: Anna McGann – 51-0; conversion: missed by Nicole Fowley – 51-0; 80+2 mins – Clovers try: Amee-Leigh Costigan – 56-0; conversion: Nicole Fowley – 58-0; Full-time – Clovers 58 Brython Thunder 0

CLOVERS: Méabh Deely (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht); Amee-Leigh Costigan (Railway Union/Munster) (capt), Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC), Caitríona Finn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Chisom Ugwueru (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster); Nicole Fowley (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Emily Lane (Blackrock College RFC); Siobhán McCarthy (Railway Union RFC/Munster), Emily Gavin (Railway Union RFC/Connacht), Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Railway Union RFC/Ulster), Aoibhe O’Flynn (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Jane Clohessy (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Brianna Heylmann (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Deirbhile Nic a Bháird (Old Belvedere RFC/Munster), Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster).

Replacements: Beth Buttimer (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Grainne Burke (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Saoirse Crowe (Shannon RFC), Grace Browne Moran (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Béibhinn Gleeson (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht), Grainne Moran (Galwegians RFC/Connacht), Alana McInerney (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster), Aoife Corey (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster).

BRYTHON THUNDER: Hannah Lane; Ellie Tromans, Hannah Bluck, Savannah Picton Powell, Amy Williams; Niamh Terry, Seren Singleton; Stella Orrin, Chloe Gant, Cadi-Lois Davies, Robyn Davies, Natalia John (capt), Katie Carr, Finley Jones, Anna Stowell.

Replacements: Lowri Williams, Elan Jones, Emma Powson, Danai Mugabe, Bethan Adkins, Ffion Davies, Gabby Healan, Eleanor Hing.

Referee: Peter Martin (IRFU)