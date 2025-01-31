Coming To The Match? All You Need To Know For Ireland v England
Ireland against England in Dublin. One of the biggest days in the rugby calendar and we’re looking forward to welcoming you to Aviva Stadium for an incredible day cheering on Ireland. Below you’ll find all the key information you need to enjoy the day.
Key Times
General Admission Gates Open: 14:45
Team Warm Up: From 15:45
Team Entance & Anthems: 16:35
Kick Off: 16:45
Weather: Partly cloudy For up to date weather please check Met Eireann on met.ie
Match Entertainment
Get to the Aviva Stadium early and get ready to enjoy all the build up to the big game. The gates are open at the earlier time of 2:45 and there’ll be action from the 2nd half of Scotland v Italy on the big screen.
There’s be plenty of tunes and chances to warm up the voice with pre-match music from DJ Mark McCabe as the teams warm up on the pitch.
The anthems will played by the Army No.1 Band with celebrated Irish Tenor Paul Byrom.
Once the match kicks off it’s over to you the fans to roar on the team and soak up the excitement of Ireland v England.
Getting To The Stadium
Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the luas and by bike.
Match Programme
Don’t forget to buy a copy of the souvenir match programme which includes a match preview, feature interview with Ryan Baird, a look back at Ireland’s famous 1985 Championship win, Ireland v England stat zone and a round up of all the latest Irish Rugby News inclduing the Energia AIL and a special announcement to mark the 150 Anniversary.
Food & Drinks
Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.
Respect For Fellow Fans
Please be mindful of others when moving to and from your seats and wait for breaks in play to allow all supporters to enjoy the action on the pitch.
Ticketing
We will be using SafeTix for all Guinness Men’s Six Nations games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.
With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket
- Sign into your IRFU Ticketmaster Account https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/
- Go to My Events and select your event
- Add your ticket(s) to your phone’s digital wallet. Tap to enter is available with Apple Wallet & Google Pay. Note, barcodes will not be visible once the ticket(s) is added to your Apple Wallet.
- On Match Day, to access the Stadium simply scan your ticket by holding the back of your smartphone near the NFC reader at the turnstile or scan the rotating barcode (if you have accessed your ticket via Account Manager) at the scanner. It really is that simple!
- If you are unable to “Add to Wallet” or your pass is disabled – Don’t worry, you can still scan the rotating\animated barcode within your IRFU Account Manager at the venue but please remember, screenshots will not get you in.Should you require assistance with your seat transfers or ticket(s) please visit https://am.ticketmaster.com/irfu/digitaltickets