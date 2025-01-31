Key Times

General Admission Gates Open: 14:45

Team Warm Up: From 15:45

Team Entance & Anthems: 16:35

Kick Off: 16:45

Weather: Partly cloudy For up to date weather please check Met Eireann on met.ie

Match Entertainment

Get to the Aviva Stadium early and get ready to enjoy all the build up to the big game. The gates are open at the earlier time of 2:45 and there’ll be action from the 2nd half of Scotland v Italy on the big screen.

There’s be plenty of tunes and chances to warm up the voice with pre-match music from DJ Mark McCabe as the teams warm up on the pitch.

The anthems will played by the Army No.1 Band with celebrated Irish Tenor Paul Byrom.

Once the match kicks off it’s over to you the fans to roar on the team and soak up the excitement of Ireland v England.

Getting To The Stadium

Make sure you know your ticket route colour and check out the Aviva Stadium website here for advice on getting to the match on foot, by bus, by train, on the luas and by bike.

Match Programme

Don’t forget to buy a copy of the souvenir match programme which includes a match preview, feature interview with Ryan Baird, a look back at Ireland’s famous 1985 Championship win, Ireland v England stat zone and a round up of all the latest Irish Rugby News inclduing the Energia AIL and a special announcement to mark the 150 Anniversary.

Food & Drinks

Food and drink concessions will be open around the ground. Please note that kiosks in the stadium are cashless, you can pay by card or phone.

Respect For Fellow Fans

Please be mindful of others when moving to and from your seats and wait for breaks in play to allow all supporters to enjoy the action on the pitch.

Ticketing

We will be using SafeTix for all Guinness Men’s Six Nations games, meaning you will need to have a mobile phone with the ticket(s) saved in your Apple or Google Wallet or accessible via IRFU Account Manager.

With SafeTix™ Your Phone Is Your Ticket